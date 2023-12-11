Tech

Apple AirTag Wallets Make the Perfect Holiday Gift: Shop the Best Finds from Amazon, Walmart and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:32 AM PST, December 11, 2023

Ensure a worry-free holiday season by gifting yourself or a loved one a handy Apple AirTag-compatible wallet.

There's nothing quite like the panic of realizing you've lost your wallet, followed by hours of searching only to find it exactly where you thought you'd left it. If you're someone whom this happens to on a monthly — or even daily — basis, you might want to consider switching to a wallet outfitted with an Apple AirTag, just in case. It'll also make a great holiday gift for those friends or loved ones who constantly misplace their wallets or are gearing up to travel during the festive season.

In case you're not familiar, the Apple AirTag is a small metal tracking device that you can throw in your luggage, on a keychain, into your purse and any other important items. To locate your Airtagged belongings, simply pull up the Find My app or ask Siri to find it. If the item is located close by, your iPhone can lead you straight to it with Precision finding.

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $27

Shop Now

While it's rather small at just over four inches in diameter and less than half an inch deep, placing an AirTag inside a regular wallet might look bulky. Luckily, plenty of companies have created stylish and functional wallets with a built-in AirTag holder. Whether you're looking to save yourself from future anguish or need a holiday gift for the serial misplacer in your life, we've found the best Apple AirTag wallets to shop in 2023.

Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet

Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet
Amazon

Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet

Available in 11 colors including this icy light blue, this wallet can hold up to one ID, 5 credit cards and 6 bills.

Ekster Wallet for Airtag

Ekster Wallet for Airtag
Ekster

Ekster Wallet for Airtag

Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access.

$109 $76

Shop Now

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet
Walmart

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet

We love the gold accents on this genuine leather bifold wallet — available in four colors including this warm cognac brown.

$29 $18

Shop Now

Claasico Slim Wallet

Claasico Slim Wallet
Amazon

Claasico Slim Wallet

Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder.

$22 $21

With Coupon

Shop Now

Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet

Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet
Amazon

Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet

Gold hardware and a handy keychain make this faux leather wallet a stylish and practical choice.

SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag

SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag
Best Buy

SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag

If you're in the market for something ultra simple, this SaharaCase genuine leather wallet should do the trick.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet

Made of genuine leather, this trifold wallet features RFID protection as well as seven card slots, a coin pocket and note compartment.

$38 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet

Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet
Amazon

Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet

Don't let its lovely rustic look with gently distressed leather fool you: This wallet has high-tech capabilities.

$36 $29

With Coupon

Shop Now

navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder

navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder
Walmart

navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder

For those that need lots of extra storage, this wallet has a pop up metal case that can fit up to 8 cards, additional interior slots and a zippered compartment for cash and coins.

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case
Amazon

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case

If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot.

$10 $8

With Coupon

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

