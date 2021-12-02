Shopping

Apple Cyber Week Deals: Where to Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads

By ETonline Staff
Apple Black Friday
Apple

Amazon's Epic Daily Deals are full of savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. Even though Cyber Monday is over, it is still a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because both Amazon and Walmart are currently featuring discounts on multiple models, including one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation, silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit and syncing them with your phone couldn't be easier. Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's Black Friday savings are in full effect. 

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Throughout the pandemic, we've found that having the right tech and electronics makes a difference when it comes to being a student or just enjoying life at home for anyone.

Below, shop the best Cyber Monday Apple AirPods deals still available on Amazon now. 

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$249$197 AT AMAZON
$249$197 AT WALMART
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods
Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. 
$159$109
Apple AirPods 3
Apple AirPods 3
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
On Amazon, you can get an extra $20 off this price at checkout with the coupon applied. 
$200$170
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. 
$549$429

The Best Cyber Week Apple Deals:

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case
Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$279$239
Apple iMac 21.5"
Apple iMac 21.5"
Amazon
Apple iMac 21.5"
$1,100$1,040
Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
Apple MacBook Air
$1,249$1,199
Apple iPad Pro 12.9"
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 12.9"
$1,099$999
Apple iPad Pro 11"
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11"
$799$789
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB
Walmart
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB
$299$249

More Cyber Week Tech Deals:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix. Right now, you can get it for $150 off the regular price. 
$320$203
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. 
$600$425
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker is known for inexpensive electronics. Not only are its noise cancelling headphones on sale, they also have more than 27,000 global reviews with an average of 4.5 stars. 
$60$49
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
This Amazon Echo device is one of the cutest smart home devices available. 
$60$35
Mophie Powerstation Battery
Mophie powerstation power bank
Mophie via Amazon
Mophie Powerstation Battery
There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports.
$50$40
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Amazon
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Graphing calculators are required for many college and college-bound students. Texas Instruments has been making some of the most popular graphing calculators for decades and this is the best seller on Amazon. There are plenty of colors to choose from (and the price depends on the color!). 
$150$125
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTags can help you keep track of your belongings. 
$29
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging
Amazon
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging
There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go.
$49$24

