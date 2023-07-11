Apple deals are rare, but Amazon Prime Day is coming in hot and a number of our favorite gadgets are on sale for the next 48 hours. If you are headed back to school in the fall or could use a new laptop for work, the best Prime Day MacBook deal right now is on the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air.

The 2020 edition of Apple's MacBook Air is now on sale for its lowest price ever. Amazon is taking 25% off the laptop, marking it down to just $750.

With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built-in, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and Apple’s proprietary processing chip, the M1, this lightweight MacBook will have you flying through the day. The laptop also features up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day computing.

Apple introduced the Magic Keyboard in 2020 for more comfortable typing, so you can take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. For anyone who likes to stream their favorite TV shows and movies from their laptop, the MacBook Air has a vivid Retina display and True Tone lighting technology to bring you an incredible picture.

Priced well under its usual $1,000, this is a Prime Day laptop deal you don't want to miss out on before the sale ends tomorrow night.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

