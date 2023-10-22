Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoyed a date night in New York City over the weekend!

With the singer having settled her divorce from Dalton Gomez earlier this month, it seems she's making the most of her time with her Broadway boyfriend.

The cute couple were spotted smiling and laughing over dinner at the MO Lounge, a lavish Big Apple hot spot located inside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Manhattan, on Saturday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, can be seen enjoying some drinks together in a private corner table, and showed some adorable, flirty PDA as they looked out over the city.

The outlet reports that the pair spent almost two hours chatting and enjoying each other's company at the lounge.

This outing comes almost exactly a month after Grande and Slater enjoyed a day together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 22.

The couple appeared to do their best to keep a low profile during their Disney day, but were spotted by eagle-eyed fans who reported the sighting to DeuxMoi. In photos published by the site, Grande and Slater appear to be pictured from behind wearing black hoodies and baseball hats.

The romance between the Wicked co-stars has unfolded amid their respective divorces. Grande filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez on Sept. 18, while Slater officially split from wife Lilly Jay on July 26.

A source told ET earlier this month that things have been going well between the lovebirds, despite their romantic drama playing out in the public eye.

The source said that the pair are "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship."

"Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source shared. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

For more on the couple, see the video below.

