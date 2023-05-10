Arnold Schwarzenegger's life is getting the documentary treatment.

Netflix's three-part docuseries, Arnold, chronicles Schwarzenegger's journey from Austria to reaching the American dream. Told through interviews with Schwarzenegger, his friends, adversaries, co-stars and colleagues, the docuseries explores his days as a bodybuilder to Hollywood actor to his run as governor of California.

As the trailer, released Wednesday, also promises, the docuseries will address the lows in Schwarzenegger's personal life, including the end of his marriage to ex-wife Maria Shriver amid his extramarital affair with their housekeeper and him fathering a child, son Joseph Baena.

"People will remember my successes and they will also remember those failures," Schwarzenegger says in the two-minute trailer.

Though he doesn't explicitly specify the circumstances that surrounded his marital troubles with Shriver, the Terminator star does imply major hurdles.

"It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids. I have caused enough pain for my family that I will have to live with it for the rest of my life," the 75-year-old reflects.

Watch the trailer for Arnold below.

The docuseries is directed by Lesley Chilcott and is executive produced by Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Chilcott, Paul Wachter, Doug Pray and produced by Craig Repass.

Arnold premieres Wednesday, June 7 on Netflix.

