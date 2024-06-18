Ashley Benson is reacting to claims that she's using weight loss injections following the birth of her and Brandon Davis' daughter in February. The speculation arose after Benson posted a mirror selfie to Instagram on Monday.

In the photo, the 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars star poses in a dressing room, wearing a red cap, sunglasses, a black tank top, and gray sweatpants. She captioned the image simply, "My favorite hat."

However, the snapshot quickly ignited a flurry of comments about her post-pregnancy appearance. Benson took to her Instagram Stories to address the claims, sharing a screenshot of the comments alongside the photo.

Ashley Benson Instagram Story - Instagram

"Comments like this are so funny to me," Benson wrote before addressing those remarking that she's on the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. "I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that's totally fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."

Benson elaborated on her journey, emphasizing the effort she put into getting back her pre-pregnancy physique. "Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself. And again, couldn't do this without my @melissawoodtepperberg app," she added, nodding to the health and wellness app she uses.

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz about celebrities using the drug for its weight loss effect. In April, Rebel Wilson discussed briefly trying Ozempic in 2020 for maintenance purposes. In May 2023, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi didn't hide her use of the anti-obesity and diabetic medication. Last June, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, revealed she used Ozempic in 2022 amid a health battle.

Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis, celebrated the arrival of their daughter on Feb. 29. The little one arrived three months after the Spring Breakers actress was spotted with a baby bump in November 2023. At that same time, ET learned she and Davis had recently tied the knot.

Benson later bared her bump while topless for the cover of LADYGUNN magazine and shed light on how quickly she knew Davis, the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, was the one.

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"The person that I've always wanted to be, I was becoming," she said of working on herself, "and I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon.”

Added Benson, "It was immediate. I was just like, 'I think I’m gonna marry you.'"

The couple announced their engagement in July 2023, six months after they were first spotted together while courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Upon revealing Davis' proposal, Benson showed off her massive diamond engagement ring in Instagram Story posts. In one photo re-shared by Davis, Benson had the sparkler on her left-hand ring finger. "Love of my life," Davis captioned the photo. Benson added, "My best frienddddd. I love you."

A source previously told ET the two are "very in love."

"Things are going well in their relationship," the source said. "They have talked about their future together and are very excited about the thought of it."

