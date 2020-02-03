Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore may be long-divorced, but the actor says he still tries to maintain a relationship with his former stepdaughters.

Sitting down for a candid chat on Monday's episode of Marc Maron's WTF Podcast, the 41-year-old star of The Ranch opened up about his post-divorce relationship with Moore, and how he has made a "conscious effort to stay in touch" with his ex's three kids -- Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," Kutcher said, explaining that he and Moore began dating when Tallulah was eight or nine years old, and they divorced shortly after Tallulah graduated high school.

"I love them and I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing," Kutcher added.

Moore shares her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, and Kutcher stressed that he never tried to take on the role of their father, even when he and Moore were married.

"I think you try [to stay in their lives], but at the same time, I’m not their father, and I was never trying to be their father," he explained. "I always had respect and honored Bruce, and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man."

Since their split in 2013 -- which came after eight years of marriage -- Kutcher sparked a romance and eventually married his former That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. The pair share two children of their own -- a 5-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and a 3-year-old son, Dimitri.

Kutcher explained, however, that the reason he has been able to maintain a friendship with Moore's daughters is because they've been reciprocal to the idea of staying connected.

"If they don't want an engagement with me, I'm not going to force it upon them, but they all do and it's great," the actor explained.

As for his relationship with Moore, Kutcher said that there's no "badness" between them.

"We don't hang out," Kutcher explained with a laugh. "[But] it's all good."

For more on Kutcher and Moore's high-profile romance and split, which was written about at length in the actress' recent tell-all memoir, Inside Out, check out the video below.

