Away Drops Limited-Edition ‘90s Luggage Collection: Shop Colorful Suitcases for Your Holiday Travels

By Lauren Gruber‍
Away 90s pop collection
Away

We're already well aware of the resurgence of '90s trends in fashion — from baggy jeans and jelly sandals to corsets and kitten heels — but now the throwback craze is taking over our suitcases as well. Cult-favorite luggage brand Away just released its best-selling travel products in two brand new colorways inspired by '90s nostalgia: the '90s Pop collection.

Now, the internet-famous bags, including The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large, are available in two limited-edition colorways designed with Y2K nostalgia in mind. Jinx is a colorblocked bubblegum pink and red design with navy accents, and Psych! is a psychedelic swirl of colors.

Shop Away's New Luggage

The brand's most popular item has to be the Carry-On, which revolutionizes the traditionally bulky, unattractive suitcase with a sleek and durable polycarbonate hard shell with 360-degree spinner wheels for easy travel. Impressively lightweight at just over seven pounds, the Carry-On is scratch resistant, easy to maneuver, and fits plenty of outfits with compressive interior pockets. 

The Carry-On
The Carry-On
Away
The Carry-On

All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression — now comes in a half pink, half red shell with navy accents.

$275

Along with suitcases in every size from small carry-on to large luggage, the '90s Pop collection also features a packable sling bag, packing cubes, and luggage tag charms in throwback colors and patterns. Below, check out the limited-edition collection inspired by the '90s as well as shop classic Away styles for your upcoming holiday travels and beyond.

The Bigger Carry-On
The Bigger Carry-On
Away
The Bigger Carry-On

The second new colorway, Jinx, features a colorful retro swirl design contrasted with navy accents.

$315
The Packable Sling Bag
The Packable Sling Bag
Away
The Packable Sling Bag

Keep your hands free while traveling with this handy belt bag that packs down to a compact zip pouch.

$55
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
Away
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)

Packing is made easier with this four-pack of water-resistant, durable cubes in '90s-inspired colors and patterns.

$55
Luggage Tag Charms
Luggage Tag Charms
Away
Luggage Tag Charms

Adorn your luggage with these vegan leather tag charms in three nostalgic shapes: a star, a lightning bolt, and a heart.

$25

More travel essentials from Away

The Everywhere Bag
The Everywhere Bag
Away
The Everywhere Bag

Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name: you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On.

$195
The Medium
Away
The Medium
Away
The Medium
Away

This midsize checked bag is made to last a lifetime, with a lightweight polycarbonate shell and interior compression system.

$345
The Large
Away
The Large
Away
The Large
Away

Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer getaways. 

$375
The Hanging Toiletry Bag
The Hanging Toiletry Bag
Away
The Hanging Toiletry Bag

Made with water-resistant nylon and a spill-proof interior, this toiletry bag can be hung on a door or wall for easy access.

$75
The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away
The Daily Carry-On with Pocket

Away's Daily Carry-On with Pocket makes the perfect rolling laptop case, whether you're going to the airport or simply headed to the coffee shop.

$245

