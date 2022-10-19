We're already well aware of the resurgence of '90s trends in fashion — from baggy jeans and jelly sandals to corsets and kitten heels — but now the throwback craze is taking over our suitcases as well. Cult-favorite luggage brand Away just released its best-selling travel products in two brand new colorways inspired by '90s nostalgia: the '90s Pop collection.

Now, the internet-famous bags, including The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large, are available in two limited-edition colorways designed with Y2K nostalgia in mind. Jinx is a colorblocked bubblegum pink and red design with navy accents, and Psych! is a psychedelic swirl of colors.

Shop Away's New Luggage

The brand's most popular item has to be the Carry-On, which revolutionizes the traditionally bulky, unattractive suitcase with a sleek and durable polycarbonate hard shell with 360-degree spinner wheels for easy travel. Impressively lightweight at just over seven pounds, the Carry-On is scratch resistant, easy to maneuver, and fits plenty of outfits with compressive interior pockets.

The Carry-On Away The Carry-On All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression — now comes in a half pink, half red shell with navy accents. $275 Buy Now

Along with suitcases in every size from small carry-on to large luggage, the '90s Pop collection also features a packable sling bag, packing cubes, and luggage tag charms in throwback colors and patterns. Below, check out the limited-edition collection inspired by the '90s as well as shop classic Away styles for your upcoming holiday travels and beyond.

Luggage Tag Charms Away Luggage Tag Charms Adorn your luggage with these vegan leather tag charms in three nostalgic shapes: a star, a lightning bolt, and a heart. $25 Buy Now

More travel essentials from Away

The Everywhere Bag Away The Everywhere Bag Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name: you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On. $195 Buy Now

The Medium Away Away The Medium Away This midsize checked bag is made to last a lifetime, with a lightweight polycarbonate shell and interior compression system. $345 Buy Now

The Large Away Away The Large Away Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer getaways. $375 Buy Now

