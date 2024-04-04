Bachelor Nation's Blake Moynes Reveals He Dated a 'Love Is Blind' Star

Blake Moynes is opening up about a secret past romance he had with another reality TV star.

The 33-year-old former Bachelorette contestant revealed that he dated Love Is Blind season 2 contestant Natalie Lee.

Blake appeared on this week's episode of Natalie's Out of the Pods podcast with her co-host and co-star, Deepti Vempati.

Blake and Natalie met and dated in the summer of 2022 on a conservation trip to the Caribbean.

"We shared agencies and things like that on that front, so there was a connection there," Blake explained on the podcast.

Natalie spilled the beans first, saying, "The answer is yes, we did date."

Natalie Lee from Love Is Blind - John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Natalie, who was previously engaged to Shayne Jansen on the Netflix show, shared that she was hesitant about going on the 2022 trip in the first place.

"I had never been on an animal conservation trip before and I didn't know you," Natalie told Blake. "I didn't watch any of the seasons of The Bachelorette you were on. I had heard things about you through social media -- I mean, good things -- but there was a lot of news at the time regarding your ex."

Blake first appeared on The Bachelorette in season 16 with Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley. He then appeared on season 17 of the show and ended up getting engaged to Katie Thurston. Blake and Katie split in October 2021.

Natalie shared that Blake is "one of my favorite people," even revealing that they created a "marriage pact."

"If I am not married by age 35, he said that we would have kids and get married," Natalie shared.

Deepti teased that Natalie, who just turned 32 last month, was getting a bit close to her 35th birthday.

"I'll settle on 37," Natalie conceded.

Natalie went on to share what initially attracted her to Blake on their trip.

"I feel like the reason why I was so drawn to you is because we share the same sense of humor," she said. "I'm very self-deprecating but also as people saw through my season of Love Is Blind and just in general, I have a mean sense of humor. I feel like you also have [that]."

"I could take it," Blake agreed. "We could be very much ourselves and it didn't take long to get to that comfortability point."

The former pair did not reveal how long they dated for or what led to their eventual split. Natalie noted that they still "talk pretty often" and that she goes to her ex "for a lot of advice."

However, Blake described himself as "very, very single," when asked about his current relationship status.

Speculation about the two reality stars' potential romance first came in August 2022 when Natalie posted a series of photos and videos with Blake from an animal conservation trip.

"Thank you @blakemoynes for bringing me on this trip of a lifetime! i don’t think i’ve ever laughed so hard with someone. you’re a friend for life," she wrote at the time.

Natalie got engaged to Shayne in the pods and made it all the way to the altar before she turned down her fiancé following an off-camera fight. The on-off pair dated several more times off the show, but are currently not speaking.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes on Bachelor in Paradise - Craig Sjodin/Disney via Getty Images

Blake and Katie ended their engagement in October 2021. He went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in 2023 where he had a connection with Jessica Girod before ultimately leaving the show early after Katie made a cameo.

In regard to Blake's failed romance with Katie, he told Natalie that they weren't compatible as lovers, though he felt they only had the potential to be good friends.

