It's that time of the summer again when both teachers and students start gearing up for the start of the school year. As numerous retailers beginning to offer back-to-school deals, now is an especially great time to save big on Apple products. Whether you’re looking for a new MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or want to try AirTags to secure your belongings, the back-to-school Apple deals are offering big discounts on everything you need for the Fall.

The start of a new school year is a good reason to upgrade your tech — not only to keep in touch with friends and family, but also to stay productive throughout your studies. Right now, you can save $300 on an Apple MacBook Pro and you really can't go wrong with this Apple laptop. With up to 64GB of unified memory, and amazing battery life, and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

Amazon currently has Apple deals on every must-have for students. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've curated today's top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best back-to-school Apple deals available right now.

Back-to-School MacBook Deals:

2020 Apple MacBook Air Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air With a 13.3” Retina display, images come alive while text is sharp and clear. If you already have an iPhone, MacBook Air feels familiar from the moment you turn it on. And it works perfectly with all your Apple devices. $1,000 $899 Buy Now

2021 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Save $300 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,199 Buy Now

Back-to-School AirPod Deals:

Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $480 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $180 Buy Now

Back-to-School iPad Deals:

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $479 $429 Buy Now

Best Apple Watch Deals:

There are plenty of Apple Watch deals to take advantage of this summer. The 41mm model is on sale for $60 off and the larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is $59 off at Amazon right now. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Best AirTag Deal:

Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) Amazon Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. $99 $89 Buy Now

