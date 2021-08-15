Back to School: Best Face Masks for Kids
If you're sending your kids back to class this fall for in-person learning, face masks are probably on your back to school shopping list. Face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its now dominant strain, the Delta variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Since 2020, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks, especially for those who'll be heading back to school in person soon and need more PPE.
If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home especially since young children still are not approved to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.
From Disney characters to tie dye to kid-designed rainbows, below are the best kids face masks that you can buy online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes from Adidas, Skechers and More
Shop Gap's Back to School Sale: Up to 50% Off Kids Jeans, Tees & More
Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student
Where to Buy Kids Face Masks from Cubcoats
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks
Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online
Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School
25 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale
Where to Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's The Honest Company
How to Prevent Maskne According to Dr. Pimple Popper
Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Protective Cloth Masks for Adults and Kids
Where to Shop Levi's Face Masks
The Best Kids Shoes on Amazon, Nordstrom, TOMS and More
Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids
Gap Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids
Athleta Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids