Back to School: Best Face Masks for Kids

If you're sending your kids back to class this fall for in-person learning, face masks are probably on your back to school shopping list. Face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its now dominant strain, the Delta variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Since 2020, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks, especially for those who'll be heading back to school in person soon and need more PPE.

If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home especially since young children still are not approved to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.

From Disney characters to tie dye to kid-designed rainbows, below are the best kids face masks that you can buy online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.

Cubcoats Kids Face Masks Amazon Cubcoats Kids Face Masks This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose piece for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks Etsy GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks These double-layer cotton face masks are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set. $12 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Vistaprint Kids' Doodles Vistaprint Vistaprint Kids' Doodles Choose from doodle-inspired dinosaurs, planets and smiley faces. Vistaprint also offers 10-packs of face mask filters, which are engineered to be used up to 12 hours. $10 AT VISTAPRINT Buy Now

Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks Each pack of these Sanctuary masks comes with two Dino prints, one camo print, one pink camo print and one baby leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via the brand's Instagram Live). Note that orders may require up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping. $25 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY Buy Now

Threadless Tie Dye Threadless Threadless Tie Dye Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $12, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world. $10 AT THREADLESS Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

