Back to School: Best Face Masks for Kids

By ETonline Staff
If you're sending your kids back to class this fall for in-person learning, face masks are probably on your back to school shopping list. Face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its now dominant strain, the Delta variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Since 2020, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks, especially for those who'll be heading back to school in person soon and need more PPE.

If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home especially since young children still are not approved to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adultsface masks for kids, clear face masksface masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi'sJ.CrewAthletaOld NavyThe Honest CompanyForever 21Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.

From Disney characters to tie dye to kid-designed rainbows, below are the best kids face masks that you can buy online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.

Etsy Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
Etsy
Etsy Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
These cute masks are specially designed for kids ages 5-12. Each cloth mask comes with two filters with a five-layer filtration system made of activated carbon, non-woven, and melt-blown filter cloth.
$5 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $11)
Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Contoured Critter Face Masks
Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Contoured Critter Face Masks
Old Navy
Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Contoured Critter Face Masks
These masks are too cute to handle! Your child can be a koala, polar bear or green dinosaur on any given day. They also come with a handy laundry bag. 
$10 AT OLD NAVY
Radian 2-Layer Reusable Face Mask (Pack of 5)
2-Layer Reusable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
Radian 2-Layer Reusable Face Mask (Pack of 5)
Denim company Radian has started producing knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops. These two-layer masks for kids ship in three to five business days.
$10 AT RADIAN (REGULARLY $25)
SewCalMasks Kids Ear Loop in Hatchimals
Kids ear loop in Hatchimals art
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks Kids Ear Loop in Hatchimals
These masks are made with a 97% cotton and 3% Spandex twill fabric and manufactured in downtown Los Angeles. See adult masks, which have a filter pocket, here.
$9 AT SEWCALMASKS
Quality Durables Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering
Quality Durables Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering
Amazon
Quality Durables Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering
These masks come in adult and two children's sizes and feature a double layer of jersey fabric.
$6 AT AMAZON
Cubcoats Kids Face Masks
Cubcoat Kids Face Masks
Amazon
Cubcoats Kids Face Masks
This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose piece for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up.
$10 AT AMAZON
GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks
Kids Face Masks
Etsy
GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks
These double-layer cotton face masks are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set.
$12 AND UP AT ETSY
Vistaprint Kids' Doodles
kids doodles
Vistaprint
Vistaprint Kids' Doodles
Choose from doodle-inspired dinosaurs, planets and smiley faces. Vistaprint also offers 10-packs of face mask filters, which are engineered to be used up to 12 hours.
$10 AT VISTAPRINT
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
Each pack of these Sanctuary masks comes with two Dino prints, one camo print, one pink camo print and one baby leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via the brand's Instagram Live). Note that orders may require up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping.
$25 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY
Kids SpongeBob Squarepants Face Mask (3-Pack)
Kids SpongeBob Squarepants Face Mask (3-Pack)
Gap
Kids SpongeBob Squarepants Face Mask (3-Pack)
These 3-pack of Gap face masks comes in different cartoon character prints including Hello Kitty, Wonder Woman, Batman, Marvel, Disney, and more!
$18 AT GAP
Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
These masks include a stretchy multi-layer fabric exterior, a high performance inner lining and elastic straps. Proceeds from Onzie mask purchases are being donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
$12 AT ONZIE (REGULARLY $20)
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.
$35 FOR 5 AT LA MADE (REGULARLY $55)
Threadless Tie Dye
Tie Dye Kids Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Tie Dye
Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $12, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world.
$10 AT THREADLESS
Kids Statement Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Kids Statement Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap
Kids Statement Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Stock up on your face masks with this gap deal. 
$1 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)
Uncommon Goods Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed cotton masks go to New York City's public hospitals via NYC Health + Hospitals.
$10 FOR 2 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

