Backcountry 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Outdoor Apparel and Gear for Summer Hiking and Camping
Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some summer gear for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's 4th of July Sale is taking up to 50% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, and more.
If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's ever dependable shorts and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this summer.
Best Backcountry Deals for Women
You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.
Short overalls are the perfect summer look, so we're glad this Stoic cotton hiking bib is a part of Backcountry's sale.
A cute striped t-shirt with the spirit of adventure.
When the weather really starts heating up, these breezy pull-on pants will become your go-to.
Best Backcountry Deals for Men
A 100% cotton button-down shirt that'll keep the air moving this summer.
These water-repellent shorts feature secure pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free.
This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. Stash your essentials in the zippered back pocket.
Kick your summer off on a versatile note with these stretchy and tough shorts from Patagonia.
Best Backcountry Deals for the Outdoors
If you're looking for something good for hiking, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 24L of volume, including 2.5L of water in the reservoir.
Score a deal on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Kelty. It features extra headroom and lightweight fabric for easy transport.
This "loveseat" is camping gear for people who want to create a home-away-from-home around the campfire.
Keep your campsite cool with this tarp from Kelty that'll bring you shade as well as repel water.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures
These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots
The Best Sunscreens for Skin Protection This Summer
The Stanley Quencher Tumbler Just Dropped in a New Summer-Ready Color
The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer, Starting at $18
The Best Tabletop Lights & Camping Lanterns to Illuminate Your Summer
Shop the Best lululemon Activewear and Loungewear Finds for Summer
Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More
The Best Deals to Shop from REI’s 4th of July Sale
The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women to Enjoy the Trail