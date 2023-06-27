Shopping

Backcountry 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Outdoor Apparel and Gear for Summer Hiking and Camping

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some summer gear for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's 4th of July Sale is taking up to 50% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, and more. 

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's ever dependable shorts and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. 

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this summer. 

Best Backcountry Deals for Women

Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
Backcountry
Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

$89$62
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib
Backcountry
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib

Short overalls are the perfect summer look, so we're glad this Stoic cotton hiking bib is a part of Backcountry's sale.

$99$59
Stoic Short-Sleeve Striped All Activity T-Shirt
Stoic Short-Sleeve Striped All Activity T-Shirt
Backcountry
Stoic Short-Sleeve Striped All Activity T-Shirt

A cute striped t-shirt with the spirit of adventure.  

$44$26
Backcountry Textured Cotton Pull On Pant
Backcountry Textured Cotton Pull On Pant
Backcountry
Backcountry Textured Cotton Pull On Pant

When the weather really starts heating up, these breezy pull-on pants will become your go-to.

$99$69

Best Backcountry Deals for Men

Marine Layer Open Weave Stripe Camp Shirt
Marine Layer Open Weave Stripe Camp Shirt
Backcountry
Marine Layer Open Weave Stripe Camp Shirt

A 100% cotton button-down shirt that'll keep the air moving this summer.

$98$78
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short
Backcountry
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short

These water-repellent shorts feature secure pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free. 

$69$48
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey
Backcountry
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey

This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. Stash your essentials in the zippered back pocket.

$89$62
Patagonia Quandary Short
Patagonia Quandary Short
Backcountry
Patagonia Quandary Short

Kick your summer off on a versatile note with these stretchy and tough shorts from Patagonia.

$79$51

Best Backcountry Deals for the Outdoors

Osprey Manta 24L Backpack
Osprey Manta 24L Backpack
Backcountry
Osprey Manta 24L Backpack

If you're looking for something good for hiking, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 24L of volume, including 2.5L of water in the reservoir. 

$175$140
Kelty Tallboy 4 Tent: 4-Person 3-Season
Kelty Tallboy 4 Tent: 4-Person 3-Season
Backcountry
Kelty Tallboy 4 Tent: 4-Person 3-Season

Score a deal on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Kelty. It features extra headroom and lightweight fabric for easy transport.

$170$127
Stoic Spruce Duo Love Seat
Stoic Spruce Duo Love Seat
Backcountry
Stoic Spruce Duo Love Seat

This "loveseat" is camping gear for people who want to create a home-away-from-home around the campfire. 

$59$44
Kelty Noah's Tarp
Kelty Noah's Tarp
Backcountry
Kelty Noah's Tarp

Keep your campsite cool with this tarp from Kelty that'll bring you shade as well as repel water.

$65$49

