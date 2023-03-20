Shopping

Backcountry Flash Sale: Get Up to 70% Off North Face, Adidas, Patagonia, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Backcountry Hero
Backcountry

Spring is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some spring gear for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Flash Sale is taking up to 70% off top brands, including The North Face, Patagonia, Adidas, Sorel, Columbia, and more. Jump on these deals quick, the sale goes only through Wednesday, March 22.

Shop the Flash Sale

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Save on everything from the North Face waterproof shoes to Patagonia's ever dependable jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a new pair of rain boots for the next spring shower or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. 

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this spring. 

Best Backcountry Sale Deals for Women

Basin and Range Ruffle Neck Plaid Shirt
Basin and Range Ruffle Neck Plaid Shirt
Backcountry
Basin and Range Ruffle Neck Plaid Shirt

Take the classic plaid shirt up a notch with this thicker fabric that can double as a trendy jacket. The collar ruffles up to shield your neck from cool breezes.

$99$20
Backcountry Flare Legging
Backcountry Flare Legging
Backcountry
Backcountry Flare Legging

With a flared leg, the Backcountry legging gives you freedom of movement and a performance fit that contours to your body. 

$79$43
The North Face Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot
The North Face Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot
Backcountry
The North Face Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot

The North Face has a durable hiking sneaker in the Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot. The TPU overlays stabilize and protect the heel so even during the toughest hikes you will feel secure.

$159$79
Patagonia Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Shirt
Patagonia Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Shirt
Backcountry
Patagonia Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Shirt

Whether you're hiking or cozied up on the couch, this long-sleeved flannel fits any occasion.

$99$40
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

The brown fuzzy fabric reminds us of a teddy bear and who wouldn't want to wear something as fluffy as the beloved stuffed animal? All five colors and patterns of this jacket are discounted right now.

 

$229$160
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Backcountry
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability. 

$100$80

Best Backcountry Sale Deals for Men

Stoic Daily Short-Sleeve Henley
Stoic Daily Short-Sleeve Henley
Backcountry
Stoic Daily Short-Sleeve Henley

A henley tee is great for casual days, whether it's worn with jeans or sweatpants. 

$59$15
Backcountry Quilted Jogger
Backcountry Quilted Jogger
Backcountry
Backcountry Quilted Jogger

These quilted joggers from Backcountry are made from cotton for a pant that is light, soft and comfy. 

$109$33
Perfect Storm Thunder XT Boot
Perfect Storm Thunder XT Boot
Backcountry
Perfect Storm Thunder XT Boot

Don't get caught in the rain without some sturdy rain boots from Perfect Storm. The handles make them easy to slip on and off.

$160$80
Adidas Quilted Jacket
Adidas Quilted Jacket
Backcountry
Adidas Quilted Jacket

Whether walking through the city or enjoying a round of golf, the quilted look defines this Adidas jacket for a versatile look that wears well.

$180$72
Stoic Venture Insulated Vest
Stoic Venture Insulated Vest
Backcountry
Stoic Venture Insulated Vest

Blue, orange and yellow come together in this vintage-inspired puffer vest. It has an internal pocket to keep you valuables safe and secure. 

$79$43
Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Plant-Based Dye Logo Crew
Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Plant-Based Dye Logo Crew
Backcountry
Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Plant-Based Dye Logo Crew

Wool is a natural fabric and this merino blend wicks away moisture and dries fast. And since you'll likely work up a sweat on the trails, an even better bonus is that this layer is odor resistant. 

$110$66

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans To Shop This Spring

Save Up to 30% on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

Nike Sneakers, Clothing and Workout Gear Are Up to 50% Off This Week

The Stanley Tumbler Dropped in 2 New Spring Colors & They're In Stock

Take Movie Night Anywhere With $100 Off Samsung's Freestyle Projector

Save Up to 25% On Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Spring

Jennifer Lopez's Glossy Hair Secret Is On Sale Ahead of Spring

Save Up to $700 on Nolah's Cooling Mattresses for the Start of Spring

 