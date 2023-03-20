Backcountry Flash Sale: Get Up to 70% Off North Face, Adidas, Patagonia, and More
Spring is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some spring gear for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Flash Sale is taking up to 70% off top brands, including The North Face, Patagonia, Adidas, Sorel, Columbia, and more. Jump on these deals quick, the sale goes only through Wednesday, March 22.
If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Save on everything from the North Face waterproof shoes to Patagonia's ever dependable jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a new pair of rain boots for the next spring shower or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this spring.
Best Backcountry Sale Deals for Women
Take the classic plaid shirt up a notch with this thicker fabric that can double as a trendy jacket. The collar ruffles up to shield your neck from cool breezes.
With a flared leg, the Backcountry legging gives you freedom of movement and a performance fit that contours to your body.
The North Face has a durable hiking sneaker in the Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot. The TPU overlays stabilize and protect the heel so even during the toughest hikes you will feel secure.
Whether you're hiking or cozied up on the couch, this long-sleeved flannel fits any occasion.
The brown fuzzy fabric reminds us of a teddy bear and who wouldn't want to wear something as fluffy as the beloved stuffed animal? All five colors and patterns of this jacket are discounted right now.
With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability.
Best Backcountry Sale Deals for Men
A henley tee is great for casual days, whether it's worn with jeans or sweatpants.
These quilted joggers from Backcountry are made from cotton for a pant that is light, soft and comfy.
Don't get caught in the rain without some sturdy rain boots from Perfect Storm. The handles make them easy to slip on and off.
Whether walking through the city or enjoying a round of golf, the quilted look defines this Adidas jacket for a versatile look that wears well.
Blue, orange and yellow come together in this vintage-inspired puffer vest. It has an internal pocket to keep you valuables safe and secure.
Wool is a natural fabric and this merino blend wicks away moisture and dries fast. And since you'll likely work up a sweat on the trails, an even better bonus is that this layer is odor resistant.
