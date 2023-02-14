Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale: Get Up to 60% Off North Face, Columbia, Patagonia, and More
Sales on high-quality outerwear can be hard to find this time of year with spring and summer usually being best for snagging winter gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some winter gear for your upcoming ski trip, Backcountry has their biggest winter sale going on right now. Backcountry's Semi Annual Sale is taking up to 60% off top brands, including The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, Columbia, and more.
If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out winter boots, or grab some ski gear for your next trip to the slopes, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Save on everything from the famous North Face fleece jackets to Pendleton shackets at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a new pair of snow boots for the next winter storm or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. And if you need base layers, bib overalls or insulated coats to shred the gnar, the Backcountry sale also has top-of-the-line yet affordable ski gear.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry Semi Annual Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, ski, hike or hibernate on the couch this winter.
Best Backcountry Winter Sale Deals for Women
The brown fuzzy fabric reminds us of a teddy bear and who wouldn't want to wear something as fluffy as the beloved stuffed animal? All five colors and patterns of this jacket are discounted right now.
With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability.
This North Face Aconcagua Down Insulated Jacket keeps you warm and dry as the Windproof WindWall shell treated was with DWR for water-resistance.
Hit the slopes in this gorgeous purple coat and matching bib pants with zippered underarm vents, all kinds of pockets and a hood that's helmet compatible. Right now that impressive set is 50% off!
Sleek and sophisticated aren't the words you typically associate with winter boots, but these kicks from Sorel are changing our minds.
Keep your ears warm and retain heat while wearing this adorable beanie. There are seven colors and patterns to choose from and they all have the same retro style with a fuzzy pom-pom.
Best Backcountry Winter Sale Deals for Men
The shacket, a jacket and shirt mix, has been the a popular outerwear choice this season for cool days. We love this shacket with a Southwestern pattern on the outside and a sherpa lining inside.
You'll stand out against the fresh powder when wearing this green and yellow ski jacket and pants set. The insulated coat is also flexible and breathable so it'll keep up with your movements and will prevent you from overheating.
Puffer jackets are a popular style choice right now. Grab this down-filled jacket from Patagonia for 40% off.
Wool is a natural fabric and this merino blend wicks away moisture and dries fast. And since you'll likely work up a sweat on the slopes, an even better bonus is that this layer is odor resistant.
Blue, orange and yellow come together in this vintage-inspired puffer vest. It has an internal pocket to keep you valuables safe and secure.
Want gloves that will actually keep your hands warm on the mountain top? You won't want to miss these waterproof and insulated gloves that fit the bill.
