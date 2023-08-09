Sales & Deals

Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Summer Apparel and Outdoor Gear for Hiking and Camping

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale
Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some summer gear for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 60% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, and more. 

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Until September 5, save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's ever dependable shorts and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. 

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town this summer. 

Best Backcountry Deals for Women

Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
Backcountry
Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

$89$53
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib
Backcountry
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib

Short overalls are the perfect summer look, so we're glad this Stoic cotton hiking bib is a part of Backcountry's sale.

$99$69
Backcountry Textured Cotton Pull On Pant
Backcountry Textured Cotton Pull On Pant
Backcountry
Backcountry Textured Cotton Pull On Pant

When the weather really starts heating up, these breezy pull-on pants will become your go-to.

$99$50
Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot
Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot
Backcountry
Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Power through summer hikes with the waterproof Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot.

$160$112

Best Backcountry Deals for Men

Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short
Backcountry
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short

These water-repellent shorts feature secure pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free. 

$69$41
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey
Backcountry
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey

This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. Stash your essentials in the zippered back pocket.

$89$62
Patagonia Quandary Short
Patagonia Quandary Short
Backcountry
Patagonia Quandary Short

Kick your summer off on a versatile note with these stretchy and tough shorts from Patagonia.

$79$51
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Hiking Boot
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Backcountry
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Hiking Boot

With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability. 

$100$75

Best Backcountry Deals for the Outdoors

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Backcountry
Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Score 50% on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space. 

$159$80
Osprey Manta 24L Backpack
Osprey Manta 24L Backpack
Backcountry
Osprey Manta 24L Backpack

If you're looking for something good for hiking, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 24L of volume, including 2.5L of water in the reservoir. 

$175$140
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag

Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. 

$90$49
Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
Backcountry
Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials. 

$235$122
Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night.

$109$44

