Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some apparel for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Labor Day Gear Sale is taking up to 40% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, and more.

Shop the Backcountry Sale

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Until September 5, save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's lightweight jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button-down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year.

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Labor Day Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town.

Best Backcountry Deals for Women

Best Backcountry Deals for Men

Best Backcountry Deals for the Outdoors

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Best Amazon Deals on Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers & More

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

The Best Tabletop Lights & Camping Lanterns to Illuminate Your Summer

Save 20% On Stanley Tumblers, Mugs and Water Bottles with This Code

Patagonia Sale: Save Up to 30% on Breathable Outdoor Apparel

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures

15 Best Cycling Deals to Shop from REI's Biggest Bike Sale of The Year

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

The Best Walmart Grill Deals for Your Labor Day BBQ

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock at Amazon