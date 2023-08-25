Backcountry's Labor Day Sale is Here: Get Up to 40% Off Apparel and Outdoor Gear for Hiking and Camping
Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some apparel for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Labor Day Gear Sale is taking up to 40% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, and more.
If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camping gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Until September 5, save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's lightweight jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button-down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry Labor Day Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town.
Best Backcountry Deals for Women
You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.
Short overalls offer the perfect casual look, so we're glad this Stoic cotton hiking bib is a part of Backcountry's sale.
Patagonia's Capilene Cool Trail Long-Sleeve Shirt wicks moisture and dries extremely quickly, making it perfect to wear in any climate.
Power through summer hikes with the waterproof Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot.
Best Backcountry Deals for Men
These water-repellent shorts feature secure pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free.
This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. Stash your essentials in the zippered back pocket.
With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability.
Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top can be worn as an over-layer on warmer days and a base layer when it's cold.
Best Backcountry Deals for the Outdoors
Score 50% on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space.
The main compartment of the Osprey Raptor Backpack holds 10L of volume, including 3L of water in the reservoir.
Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last.
With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials.
With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night.
