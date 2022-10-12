Beats, New Balance, Instant Pot, and More of The Best Deals Under $100 to Shop During October Prime Day
Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. For the first time, Amazon hosted two Prime Day-like events in the same year and the thousands of early Black Friday deals are not to be missed. With October Prime Day came the beginning of the holiday shopping season, and there are great finds under $100 whether you're getting started on your gift shopping or taking advantage of the Prime Day deals for yourself.
For those who don't want to spend on big-ticket purchases, we've rounded up our favorite Prime Day deals under $100. Although there are plenty of notable discounts on furniture, Apple devices, laptops and more during the Prime Early Access Sale, you don’t have to splurge to get a good deal. Popular brands like Beats, Peloton, Instant Pot, and LG all still have steep discounts on the sale's final day.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is bursting with hundreds of Black Friday-level offers, so check out these deals under $100 that won't hurt your wallet. Below we've gathered the items in home, electronics, and personal care that rarely come in under a C-note, until now.
The Best October Prime Day Deals Under $100
Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
Step up your spin class with your own bike cleats from Peloton. The custom clip-in shoe enables you to peddle faster for a better workout.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time you need a refill.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
It's rare you can get a highly rated laptop for under $100, but now you can. Score this handy Chromebook with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for 60% off right now.
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
Bring some light into your living room with this elegant white and gold table lamp.
This powerful blender with a large 72 oz. pitcher can make smoothies for the whole family. Or for a something bit more adult, the total crushing technology can make perfect frozen margaritas for your house party.
With a 9-in-1 function, make all your culinary dreams come true with the InstaPot. It can make perfectly cooked rice, steam veggies, slow cook throughout the day, or quickly cook meals with the pressure cooking function.
Add a bit of charm to your home with these adorable blue and cream rug. It's built to withstand indoor and outdoor use, so your placement opportunities for this chic rug are endless.
With a triple-action brush roll and scatter-free technology easily clean up after your furry friend. And for every vacuum sold, Bissell donates $10 to a pet in need.
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.
Save 50% on this electric toothbrush created with artificial intelligence to give you a sparkling clean smile after every use. After analyzing your daily brushing, this toothbrush will provide coaching to get the areas you may have previously overlooked.
Connect this Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with your phone to get feedback on your brushing habits so that you can improve your tooth, gum and tongue health. The FlossAction brush head uses micropulses to clean between your teeth without manually flossing your teeth.
Upgrade your work space or gaming set up with this display from LG. No matter which way you use this screen, it has an ergonomic design to keep away neck strain.
This waterproof electric razor can keep up with all your daily shaving needs. The battery provides three weeks of shaving power, and when it's drained, just charge it for a quick 5 minutes to get in your next shave.
Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games.
Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience with the aid of the Alexa app.
Get professional results with bakeware that uniformly distributes heat for even browning on sweet treats and savory dishes.
For only $70, you get two durable All-Clad frying pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction.
The LUNA mini 2 uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to cleanse deep below the skin's surface. With 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touch point thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types.
Add old-school style to your wardrobe with these retro-inspired kicks in fall colors.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Apple Deals Available for Amazon October Prime Day 2022
15 Fall Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids
Best Prime Early Access Sale Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More
15 Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop During Amazon's Fall Prime Day
The Best Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers
Prime Day Hair Deals to Shop Now: Olaplex, Drybar, Revlon and More
20 Furniture Deals at Prime Early Access Sale to Refresh Your Home
The Best Fitness Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day