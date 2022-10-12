Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. For the first time, Amazon hosted two Prime Day-like events in the same year and the thousands of early Black Friday deals are not to be missed. With October Prime Day came the beginning of the holiday shopping season, and there are great finds under $100 whether you're getting started on your gift shopping or taking advantage of the Prime Day deals for yourself.

For those who don't want to spend on big-ticket purchases, we've rounded up our favorite Prime Day deals under $100. Although there are plenty of notable discounts on furniture, Apple devices, laptops and more during the Prime Early Access Sale, you don’t have to splurge to get a good deal. Popular brands like Beats, Peloton, Instant Pot, and LG all still have steep discounts on the sale's final day.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is bursting with hundreds of Black Friday-level offers, so check out these deals under $100 that won't hurt your wallet. Below we've gathered the items in home, electronics, and personal care that rarely come in under a C-note, until now.

The Best October Prime Day Deals Under $100

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. $150 $100 Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop Amazon Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop It's rare you can get a highly rated laptop for under $100, but now you can. Score this handy Chromebook with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for 60% off right now. $200 $80 Buy Now

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Amazon UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less. $110 $70 Buy Now

Ninja Professional Blender Amazon Ninja Professional Blender This powerful blender with a large 72 oz. pitcher can make smoothies for the whole family. Or for a something bit more adult, the total crushing technology can make perfect frozen margaritas for your house party. $100 $65 Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus With a 9-in-1 function, make all your culinary dreams come true with the InstaPot. It can make perfectly cooked rice, steam veggies, slow cook throughout the day, or quickly cook meals with the pressure cooking function. $150 $90 Buy Now

Braun Electric Razor for Men Amazon Braun Electric Razor for Men This waterproof electric razor can keep up with all your daily shaving needs. The battery provides three weeks of shaving power, and when it's drained, just charge it for a quick 5 minutes to get in your next shave. $160 $100 Buy Now

Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games. $180 $95 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience with the aid of the Alexa app. $120 $60 Buy Now

