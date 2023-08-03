Whether you are working from home, streaming your favorite show, or studying for big exam, a quality pair of noise-cancelling headphones can elevate your experience. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Heaphones are some of the most popular on the market and right now, they are on sale for more than half off at Amazon.

If you've been looking for some great yet budget-friendly headphones, Amazon currently has the red Beats Studio3 marked down to just $170. This unbeatable Beats deal saves you $180 on the over-ear headphones that offer a premium, immersive listening experience.

Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth and support both spatial audio as well as adaptive noise cancellation to tune out any unwanted background noise. They are also equipped with Apple's W1 chip, so can easily pair with Apple devices and you can even access Siri using the on-ear controls.

Built with a comfortable over-the-ear design, the Beats Studio3 can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.

Amazon also has your listening covered with more back-to-school deals on Beats headphones and earbuds. If you're looking to elevate your workouts or study hours, check out all the best Beats deals available at Amazon right now.

