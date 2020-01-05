Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list.

We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a who's who of top brands -- think Obagi, Stila, Peter Thomas Roth, Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana and Urban Decay -- at supremely slashed prices. (That $335 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is 15% off!)

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korean and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredients lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale at Walmart.

The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream La Mer Walmart The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream La Mer Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.) REGULARLY $335 $299 at Walmart

Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black Estée Lauder Walmart Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black Estée Lauder Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara! Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes. REGULARLY $28 $20.29 at Walmart

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Walmart 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Take nearly half off the regular price of this anti-aging face mask, which contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. REGULARLY $80 $44 at Walmart

Boys and Girls Lip Color in Sasha Tom Ford Walmart Boys and Girls Lip Color in Sasha Tom Ford We’re suckers for limited-edition products, so we’ll be wishlisting this lipstick in all 20+ shades. REGULARLY $56 $29.99 at Walmart

Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash Obagi Walmart Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash Obagi Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen. REGULARLY $43 $34.40 at Walmart

Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands Becca Cosmetics Walmart Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands Becca Cosmetics Even if you haven’t seen a beach in months, you can fake a sun-kissed glow thanks to Becca Cosmetics. Your coworkers will be none the wiser. REGULARLY $38 $31.46 at Walmart

Heat Stylus Thermal Styling Brush FHI Brands Walmart Heat Stylus Thermal Styling Brush FHI Brands This handy tool can smooth, volumize, wave, curl and more. Choose from five heat settings -- and don’t forget to use a thermal protection spray to prevent damage. REGULARLY $99.99 $59 at Walmart

Blush in Orgasm NARS Walmart Blush in Orgasm NARS You can now get one of the most popular blushes ever at Walmart. Friendly reminder why it’s a hit with everyone from beauty editors to Meghan Markle: It gives a natural-looking flush to any skin tone and has a buildable formula to suit any mood. REGULARLY $30 $24.98 at Walmart

Miracle Leave-In Conditioner It's a 10 Walmart Miracle Leave-In Conditioner It's a 10 The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype. REGULARLY $37.99 $24.99 at Walmart

GrandeLash Eyelash Formula Grande Cosmetics Walmart GrandeLash Eyelash Formula Grande Cosmetics Use this fortifying lash serum long enough and you might completely give up mascara altogether. (Kidding -- we could never.) REGULARLY $120 $62 at Walmart

Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium Guerlain Walmart Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium Guerlain A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: Your skin will look radiant, they have a sweet violet fragrance -- and you can get them for more than $20 off list price at Walmart. REGULARLY $64 $41.50 at Walmart

Elixir Ultime Oleo–Complexe Shampoo Kérastase Walmart Elixir Ultime Oleo–Complexe Shampoo Kérastase Sometimes your hair needs a thorough detox. This silicone- and paraben-free cleansing shampoo will leave your strands feeling strong, nourished and squeaky-clean. REGULARLY $42 $35.16 at Walmart

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black Stila Walmart Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black Stila Do you have a different black eyeliner for every day of the week, or is that just us? Either way, you'll want to add Stila's foolproof, smudgeproof liner to your stash. REGULARLY $22 $19.25 at Walmart

Air Brush Instant Self Tanner Fake Bake Walmart Air Brush Instant Self Tanner Fake Bake Now that you’ve kissed tanning beds goodbye (right?), get your glow from a can. The fast-drying formula is designed to develop over a few hours and keep you bronzed for days. REGULARLY $35 $24.99 at Walmart

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Walmart Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay It wouldn’t be an ET Style Best List without an eyeshadow palette. This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match. REGULARLY $54 $49.99 at Walmart

Advanced Night Repair Estée Lauder Walmart Advanced Night Repair Estée Lauder Does this little brown bottle look familiar? Estée Lauder’s anti-aging nighttime serum achieved cult status years ago. REGULARLY $70 $59.99 at Walmart

Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner Alterna Walmart Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner Alterna Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there’s also fun stuff like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract. REGULARLY $52 $26.99 at Walmart

GravityMud Firming Treatment GlamGlow Walmart GravityMud Firming Treatment GlamGlow Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.) REGULARLY $59 $45 at Walmart

Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream Shiseido Walmart Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream Shiseido If you’re looking for a good multitasking day cream, this Shiseido moisturizer helps fight wrinkles and discoloration while combating UV rays. REGULARLY $90 $65.50 at Walmart

Total Revitalizer Shiseido Men Walmart Total Revitalizer Shiseido Men We haven’t forgotten about the guys. If the man in your life refuses to buy a moisturizer for himself, skip the lecture and just set this next to his toothbrush. REGULARLY $65 $49.98 at Walmart

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

