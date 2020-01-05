Beauty Hack: Did You Know You Can Find These Luxury Products at Walmart?
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list.
We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a who's who of top brands -- think Obagi, Stila, Peter Thomas Roth, Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana and Urban Decay -- at supremely slashed prices. (That $335 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is 15% off!)
Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korean and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredients lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.
Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale at Walmart.
Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)
Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara! Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.
Take nearly half off the regular price of this anti-aging face mask, which contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold.
We’re suckers for limited-edition products, so we’ll be wishlisting this lipstick in all 20+ shades.
Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen.
Even if you haven’t seen a beach in months, you can fake a sun-kissed glow thanks to Becca Cosmetics. Your coworkers will be none the wiser.
This handy tool can smooth, volumize, wave, curl and more. Choose from five heat settings -- and don’t forget to use a thermal protection spray to prevent damage.
You can now get one of the most popular blushes ever at Walmart. Friendly reminder why it’s a hit with everyone from beauty editors to Meghan Markle: It gives a natural-looking flush to any skin tone and has a buildable formula to suit any mood.
The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype.
Use this fortifying lash serum long enough and you might completely give up mascara altogether. (Kidding -- we could never.)
A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: Your skin will look radiant, they have a sweet violet fragrance -- and you can get them for more than $20 off list price at Walmart.
Sometimes your hair needs a thorough detox. This silicone- and paraben-free cleansing shampoo will leave your strands feeling strong, nourished and squeaky-clean.
Do you have a different black eyeliner for every day of the week, or is that just us? Either way, you'll want to add Stila's foolproof, smudgeproof liner to your stash.
Now that you’ve kissed tanning beds goodbye (right?), get your glow from a can. The fast-drying formula is designed to develop over a few hours and keep you bronzed for days.
It wouldn’t be an ET Style Best List without an eyeshadow palette. This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.
Does this little brown bottle look familiar? Estée Lauder’s anti-aging nighttime serum achieved cult status years ago.
Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there’s also fun stuff like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.)
If you’re looking for a good multitasking day cream, this Shiseido moisturizer helps fight wrinkles and discoloration while combating UV rays.
We haven’t forgotten about the guys. If the man in your life refuses to buy a moisturizer for himself, skip the lecture and just set this next to his toothbrush.
