Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

Vera Bradley bags
Amazon

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Black Friday sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time. 

The Amazon Black Friday sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

The Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggageKarl Lagerfeld, Marc JacobsSkechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of  Amazon's Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Black Friday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more. Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
REGULARLY $80
Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries.
REGULARLY $130
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Sling
Amazon
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradey Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. This sling bag is over 50% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $55
Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. This purse comes in 28 different colors and patterns, too.
Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life.
REGULARLY $128
Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.
REGULARLY $130
Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion!
REGULARLY $70
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
ORIGINALLY $70
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
REGULARLY $100
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
REGULARLY $115
Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Amazon
Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
Wear this Vera Bradley belt bag around the waist or sling it over the shoulder. 
REGULARLY $40
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.
REGULARLY $100
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase.
REGULARLY $328
3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley
The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.
REGULARLY $24
Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles.
REGULARLY $85
Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Amazon
Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley cosmetic case is perfect to use for home and travel. This cosmetics case comes in eleven different colors and patterns for everyone's taste.
REGULARLY $60
Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradey Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
We love the daisy dot paisley print on this Vera Bradley wristlet wallet.
REGULARLY $40

 

