The holidays are fast approaching and that means your kitchen will soon be in overdrive baking holiday treats to gift your friends and family, roasting potatoes and vegetables, and cooking a turkey to perfection this Thanksgiving. And just in time before the holidays officially begin, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials. To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon deals.

You can get big savings on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, coffee makers, pots and pans, stand mixers, blenders, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Deals include kitchen items from top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.

Below, shop the best deals on bakeware, cookware, and small appliances to prepare for the upcoming holidays.

Bakeware and Cookware Deals

T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set Amazon T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set The dishwasher-safe T-fal cookware set includes a 7" fry pan, an 11" fry pan, 1 and 2-quart sauce pans with lids, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 10" griddle, and a spoon, ladle, and a slotted spatula. The handles on all the items are ergonomic and heat-resistant. $89 $70 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Small Kitchen Appliance Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper With over 50,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. $40 $30 Buy Now

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment If you already have a KitchenAid standing mixer, a spiralizer attachment will be a great addition to your kitchen. With this attachment, you can make your own zucchini noodles and more sweet and savory meals. $130 $75 Buy Now

