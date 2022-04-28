Shopping

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances to Gift for Mother's Day 2022

By ET Online Staff
Amazon

If Mom might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic — baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in her fridge and freezer— we have some thoughtful gift ideas for Mother's Day for you. To help Mom dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade her worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware she'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.

Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer during their Mother's Day Amazon Sale. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon. On top of that, we have included some of cookbook author, Ayesha Curry's top Mother's Day picks on Amazon.

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

Cookware

Ayesha Curry Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece

These charcoal-colored cookware pots and pans set feature a nonstick essence for "effortless food release and easy cleanup," according to the retailer.

$250$175 WITH COUPON
Ayesha Curry Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set
Ayesha Curry Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set

Simplify your mom's meal prep process with this sleek knife set.

$40$28 WITH COUPON
GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11" Frying Pan
GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11" Frying Pan
Amazon
GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11" Frying Pan

If your nonstick cookware looks worn out, it probably is. As a replacement, this GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11" Frying Pan is an amazing product at an amazing deal.  

$50$35 WITH COUPON
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$17
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker
Amazon
JOMUGY Pasta Machine and Pasta Maker

Make your own delicious pasta right at home!!!

$32$26
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Blue)
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish. 

$120$80
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$12 is a small price to pay to be able to cook all your meat to the right temperature. 

$16$11
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

If you love cooking and baking and don't already have a digital kitchen scale, this will change your life. 

$20$13
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set

Looking for simple ways to make entertaining easy? This Cheese Board and Knife Set has all the solutions. 

$70$53
AYOTEE Wireless Electric Small Food Processor
AYOTEE Wireless Electric Small Food Processor
Amazon
AYOTEE Wireless Electric Small Food Processor

If you don't like chopping veggies, this $20 mini food chopper will save you from a lot of headaches.  

$33$20

 

Kitchen Appliances

KitchenAid Stand Mixer, 5-Quart
KitchenAid Stand Mixer, 5-Quart
Amazon
KitchenAid Stand Mixer, 5-Quart

For the mom who loves baking, you can't go wrong with gifting her a KitchenAid stand mixer – especially if it's in this decadent red color.

$460$399
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT

Help make meal prep easier for Mom with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.

$120$100
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way for new moms to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$90$79
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

Mom will be able to quickly chop, mix and puree with this compact KitchenAid food chopper.

$60$50
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 

$250$160
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
amazon
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL

If you want to try out an air fryer, this one from Phillips is highly rated.

$290$250
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

This unique design allows you to grill and smoke your meats for a variety of Flavors.

$200$163
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments.png
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$45$35
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother

Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.

$22$20

 

