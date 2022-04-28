If Mom might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic — baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in her fridge and freezer— we have some thoughtful gift ideas for Mother's Day for you. To help Mom dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade her worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware she'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.

Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer during their Mother's Day Amazon Sale. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon. On top of that, we have included some of cookbook author, Ayesha Curry's top Mother's Day picks on Amazon.

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

Cookware

Kitchen Appliances

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen. $22 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags and More

Samsung Mother's Day Sale: The Best Deals on Smartphones, TVs and More

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide for Mother's Day

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day 2022

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

15 Mother's Day Gifts Grandma Will Love