Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances to Gift for Mother's Day 2022
If Mom might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic — baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in her fridge and freezer— we have some thoughtful gift ideas for Mother's Day for you. To help Mom dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade her worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware she'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.
Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer during their Mother's Day Amazon Sale. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon. On top of that, we have included some of cookbook author, Ayesha Curry's top Mother's Day picks on Amazon.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
Cookware
These charcoal-colored cookware pots and pans set feature a nonstick essence for "effortless food release and easy cleanup," according to the retailer.
Simplify your mom's meal prep process with this sleek knife set.
If your nonstick cookware looks worn out, it probably is. As a replacement, this GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11" Frying Pan is an amazing product at an amazing deal.
If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.
Make your own delicious pasta right at home!!!
This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish.
$12 is a small price to pay to be able to cook all your meat to the right temperature.
If you love cooking and baking and don't already have a digital kitchen scale, this will change your life.
Looking for simple ways to make entertaining easy? This Cheese Board and Knife Set has all the solutions.
If you don't like chopping veggies, this $20 mini food chopper will save you from a lot of headaches.
Kitchen Appliances
For the mom who loves baking, you can't go wrong with gifting her a KitchenAid stand mixer – especially if it's in this decadent red color.
Help make meal prep easier for Mom with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way for new moms to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
Mom will be able to quickly chop, mix and puree with this compact KitchenAid food chopper.
If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months.
If you want to try out an air fryer, this one from Phillips is highly rated.
This unique design allows you to grill and smoke your meats for a variety of Flavors.
This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments.
Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.
