Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Looking for a new bag to start the holiday season off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are on sale as part of the Amazon Holiday Deals event. This Amazon Sale event is the perfect time to shop for holiday gifts.

Right now, shoppers are still finding amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted from the Amazon Holiday Deals event, which followed right behind the retailer's Cyber Monday discounts. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Ahead of the holidays, The Amazon Holiday Deals event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Holiday Sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, bras, underwear, watches, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts still available at the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. But hurry: The deals are winding down!

Check out all of our holiday gift guide lists to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure. REGULARLY $149 $82.99 and up at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. $93.59 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $76.50 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this deal for $193 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $104.43 at Amazon

Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have! ORIGINALLY $109.40 $71.24 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $86.50 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $144.50 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $119 $93.99 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff This nylon cosmetic pouch is perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $26.61 at Amazon

