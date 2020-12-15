Shopping

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Tory Burch
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is here and chock-full of deals and steals on our favorite brands!

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories? Good news: The Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 60% off at the sales event. The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for fall or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch sale event. 

Amazon Holiday Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Holiday Deals sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10gifts under $30gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentsgifts for teensgifts for dadsgifts for momslast-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stufferssecret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Holiday Deals sale.

Read More: Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020. 

Britten Combo Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Britten Combo Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Britten Combo Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
A Tory Burch Crossbody Bag in a Bark Brown Gold Color. This Crossbody bag is 12% off while supplies last.
REGULARLY $294.99
Women's Travel Face Covering Set
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Travel Face Covering Set
Amazon
Women's Travel Face Covering Set
Tory Burch
A 3-pack of Tory Burch Floral Print Face Masks. The masks feature adjustable elastic straps and a metal wire inset at the nose. This set comes with a travel pack to store your face masks.
Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
A great deal on a sleek Tory Burch canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. 
REGULARLY $258
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Amazon
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Score big savings on this cute little bag from Tory Burch.
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
tory burch earrings
Amazon
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three different colors.
ORIGINALLY $198
Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
Tory Burch
tory_burch_perfume
Amazon
Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can!
ORIGINALLY $120
Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack
Amazon
Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Perry Backpack is made of durable nylon with faux leather trim and a colorblock design. This backpack comes in two colors: navy and black.
REGULARLY $200
Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag
Amazon
Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag is made with a lovely croc-embossed cowhide leather.
Ella Mini Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Mini Tote
Amazon
Ella Mini Tote
Tory Burch
This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest holiday sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening. 
Perry Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Tote
Amazon
Perry Tote
Tory Burch
The Perry Tote by Tory Burch is made with pebbled leather cowhide. You can use this purse every single day -- be it work, travel or play.  This handbag comes in six colors: black, devon sand, grey heron, light umber, royal navy and pink moon.
REGULARLY $348
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.
REGULARLY $328
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $148
Black Sunglasses
Tory Burch
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Black Sunglasses
Tory Burch
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 55% off the retail price, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $157

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Holiday Deals On Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

Holiday Gift Guide -- The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: Shop the Giftable List Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More

Best Cyber Week Sales: Best Deals at Walmart Amazon, Nordstrom, Coach, Macy's, Target & More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Shoes, Handbags, Clothing and Accessories

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Best Holiday Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 Are Here & All Shoppable on Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Deals On UGG -- Save Up To 45% Off Boots, Slippers, Sneakers & More

Coach Black Friday Sale: Take 50-70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel & More

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Absolutely Everything

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

Best Cyber Monday Luggage Deals at Amazon - Tumi, Samsonite & More

The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

22 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More

 