Best Amazon New Year Deals on Men's Clothing -- Save On True Religion, Calvin Klein, Levi's, and More.

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Looking for great deals on men’s clothing for the New Year? Amazon's New Year Sale is officially here! Shop great deals on men's clothing on Amazon, with markdowns on a variety of fashion essentials for guys' fall and winter wardrobes. With Amazon's epic sale, it's a great time for shoppers to grab gifts for friends and loved ones. 

The Amazon New Year Sale is real with discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands participating in the holiday deals. This sale gives early bird shoppers ways to save money with access to price cuts the first month of the year!

There are also discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Prime Members, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

Below, check out the best deals in men’s clothing. And check back with ET Style for more great deals! 

Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
True Religion
Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
Amazon
Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean
True Religion
True Religion is always a go-to brand for jeans. These True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans are 40% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $118.33
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
A timeless classic that comes in 14 colors and styles, this Levi's Trucker Jean Jacket is a must buy at 18% off.
REGULARLY $98
Steens Mountain Vest
Columbia Men's
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon
Steens Mountain Vest
Columbia Men's
Stay warm with this Columbia Mountain Vest that provides a classic fit for ultimate comfortable
REGULARLY $45
Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Under Armour
Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Under Armour
Under Armour’s ultra-soft fleece pullover hoodie is available in sizes small to 5X-large. 
REGULARLY $45
Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
REGULARLY $69.50
Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
LONDON FOG
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket London Fog Regular Big-Tall Coat
Amazon
Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
LONDON FOG
A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be wear out on the golf course, or casually on a regular day.
REGULARLY $56.99
Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack)
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt
Amazon
Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack)
Lacoste
Everyone needs to update their cotton undershirts. Here is a cheap way to do that.
REGULARLY $42.50
Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Scoop up this Lacoste shirt in a few colors while they're still in stock!
REGULARLY $110
Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans comes in over 20 styles and shades.
REGULARLY $59.50
Original Penguin Men's Daddy Polo
Original Penguin
Original Penguin Men's Daddy Polo
Amazon
Original Penguin Men's Daddy Polo
Original Penguin
This stylish Original Penguin short sleeve polo shirt is 20% off at this Amazon Sale.
REGULARLY $55
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
shoeslocker Men Slippers Indoor Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Amazon
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 
Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
The Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect to layer for crisp fall weather. 
Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 
REGULARLY $69.50
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Amazon, Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
Everyone loves new underwear! Stock him up with this 7-pack of Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs.

