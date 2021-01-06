Looking for great deals on men’s clothing for the New Year? Amazon's New Year Sale is officially here! Shop great deals on men's clothing on Amazon, with markdowns on a variety of fashion essentials for guys' fall and winter wardrobes. With Amazon's epic sale, it's a great time for shoppers to grab gifts for friends and loved ones.

The Amazon New Year Sale is real with discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands participating in the holiday deals. This sale gives early bird shoppers ways to save money with access to price cuts the first month of the year!

There are also discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Prime Members, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Below, check out the best deals in men’s clothing. And check back with ET Style for more great deals!

Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean True Religion Amazon Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean True Religion True Religion is always a go-to brand for jeans. These True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans are 40% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $118.33 $70.42 at Amazon

Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's A timeless classic that comes in 14 colors and styles, this Levi's Trucker Jean Jacket is a must buy at 18% off. REGULARLY $98 $79.99 at Amazon

Steens Mountain Vest Columbia Men's Amazon Steens Mountain Vest Columbia Men's Stay warm with this Columbia Mountain Vest that provides a classic fit for ultimate comfortable REGULARLY $45 $24.99 at Amazon

Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie Under Armour Amazon Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie Under Armour Under Armour’s ultra-soft fleece pullover hoodie is available in sizes small to 5X-large. REGULARLY $45 $31.50 at Amazon

Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean Levi’s Amazon Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean Levi’s You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch. REGULARLY $69.50 $49.99 at Amazon

Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket LONDON FOG Amazon Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket LONDON FOG A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be wear out on the golf course, or casually on a regular day. REGULARLY $56.99 $33 at Amazon

Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack) Lacoste Amazon Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt (3-Pack) Lacoste Everyone needs to update their cotton undershirts. Here is a cheap way to do that. REGULARLY $42.50 $41.88 at Amazon

Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste Scoop up this Lacoste shirt in a few colors while they're still in stock! REGULARLY $110 $95 at Amazon

Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans Levi’s Amazon Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans Levi’s Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans comes in over 20 styles and shades. REGULARLY $59.50 $34.23 at Amazon

Original Penguin Men's Daddy Polo Original Penguin Amazon Original Penguin Men's Daddy Polo Original Penguin This stylish Original Penguin short sleeve polo shirt is 20% off at this Amazon Sale. REGULARLY $55 $44.25 at Amazon

Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines Amazon Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines The Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect to layer for crisp fall weather. $98.50 at Amazon

Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans Levi's Amazon Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans Levi's He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. REGULARLY $69.50 $49.99 at Amazon

Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants Calvin Klein Amazon Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants Calvin Klein Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. $44.95 at Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Amazon, Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Everyone loves new underwear! Stock him up with this 7-pack of Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs. $59 at Amazon

