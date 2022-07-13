Shopping

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Sandals — Shop Steve Madden, Birkenstock and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Sandals Deals
Getty Images

If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. 

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead. 

Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Amazon
Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort

Made to mold to your feet, this cork footbed sandal is a bestseller on Amazon 

$25 AND UP
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal

If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. 

$60$38
Katy Perry Women's The Geli-Flip Flop
Katy Perry Women's The Geli-Flip Flop
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Geli-Flip Flop

Wear these sleek flip flops from Katy Perry for dressy affairs when it's hot outside. 

$35$18
Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Cloud Slippers

These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.

$40$24
Birkenstock Women's Slides
Birkenstock Women's Slides
Amazon
Birkenstock Women's Slides

Throw these Birkenstock slides on with a floral summer dress and you're ready to go. 

$70$42
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals

More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet. 

$50$31
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.

$35$25
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
Amazon
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal

If you're looking for casual sandals that make a statement, these Marc Fisher slides are what you want. 

$69$33
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal

Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with wide-leg jeans. 

$50$45
Birkenstock Mayari
Birkenstock Mayari
Amazon
Birkenstock Mayari

Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come.

$90$84
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal
Katy Perry The Geli Flat Sandal
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal

Double down on cute with Katy Perry's Geli Flat Sandal. This sandal come in 32 other colors, shapes and scents! 

$28$26
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Sandals
Amazon
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals

Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip flop actually eases pain associated with plantar fasciitis. Shop now to get a pair for 33% off.

$75$50
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Amazon
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal

You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals. 

$95$65
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Break My Heart 3 Gladiator Sandal
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Break My Heart 3 Gladiator Sandal
Amazon
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Break My Heart 3 Gladiator Sandal

Here's your chance to get gladiator sandals from Kenneth Cole at a discount.

$160$105
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal

Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 

$79$39
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Amazon
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal

Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. 

$40$38
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal

The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers hiking sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the trail or use them as your go-to everyday summer shoe. 

$50$40
Birkenstock Betula Leo Soft Sandal
Birkenstock Betula Leo Soft Sandal
Amazon
Birkenstock Betula Leo Soft Sandal

These comfortable Birkenstock sandals are an essential for your next summer vacation.

$55$44
Katy Perry Women's The Anat Slide Sandal
Katy Perry Women's The Anat Slide Sandal
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Anat Slide Sandal

Micro suede and crystals make this flat sandal from Katy Perry elegant. 

$69$62

RELATED CONTENT: 

Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Summer Dresses

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Bags, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon

Kendra Scott Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals and Summer Favorites

Amazon Prime Day Tory Burch Deals