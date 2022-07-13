Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Sandals — Shop Steve Madden, Birkenstock and More
If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead.
Made to mold to your feet, this cork footbed sandal is a bestseller on Amazon
If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag.
Wear these sleek flip flops from Katy Perry for dressy affairs when it's hot outside.
These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.
Throw these Birkenstock slides on with a floral summer dress and you're ready to go.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet.
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.
If you're looking for casual sandals that make a statement, these Marc Fisher slides are what you want.
Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with wide-leg jeans.
Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come.
Double down on cute with Katy Perry's Geli Flat Sandal. This sandal come in 32 other colors, shapes and scents!
Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip flop actually eases pain associated with plantar fasciitis. Shop now to get a pair for 33% off.
You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals.
Here's your chance to get gladiator sandals from Kenneth Cole at a discount.
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute.
Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need.
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers hiking sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the trail or use them as your go-to everyday summer shoe.
These comfortable Birkenstock sandals are an essential for your next summer vacation.
Micro suede and crystals make this flat sandal from Katy Perry elegant.
RELATED CONTENT:
Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags
Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale
The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon
The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Summer Dresses
Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Bags, Wallets, Sunglasses & More
Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon
Kendra Scott Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals and Summer Favorites