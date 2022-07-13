If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead.

Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. $60 $38 Buy Now

Birkenstock Mayari Amazon Birkenstock Mayari Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come. $90 $84 Buy Now

Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Amazon Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. $40 $38 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Summer Dresses

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Bags, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon

Kendra Scott Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals and Summer Favorites

Amazon Prime Day Tory Burch Deals