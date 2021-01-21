Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Looking for a new bag for your special someone or to treat yourself? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are on sale as part of the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals event. With Valentine's Day less than a month away, now's the time to find the perfect gift.

Right now, shoppers are finding amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted from Amazon Valentine's Day Deals event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. Surprise your mom, daughter, sister, or wife with a new bag for Valentine's Day.

With the year ahead, Amazon Valentine's Day Deals is a great opportunity to shop white hot deals and fashion sales from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, bras, underwear, watches, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts available at the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals. But hurry: The deals are winding down!

Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. $95.70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out—it holds just enough of what you need. $89.34 ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this deal for $168 off the retail price, while supplies last. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag Trade in your messenger bag for this sophisticated shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff. The mid-size makes it easy to organize all your must-have items and accessories. $191.74 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure. $75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. $86.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote This incredible deal from Rebecca Minkoff is as cute as it is practical. Big enough to fit your wallet and daytime necessities is a big feature—you'll look stylish and prepared for anything. $60.14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. $76.50 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have! $109.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch This nylon cosmetic pouch is perfect for all of your beauty essentials. $27.21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

