The Amazon Valentine's Day sale is here and chock-full of deals and steals on our favorite brands! Shop our Tory Burch best-sellers for your significant other, mother, daughter, or secret admirer this Valentine's Day.

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories? Good news: The Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 60% off at the sales event. The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo.

Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's Valentine's Day sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Britten Combo Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Amazon Britten Combo Crossbody Bag Tory Burch A Tory Burch Crossbody Bag in a Bark Brown Gold Color and Black. This Crossbody bag is 15% off while supplies last. REGULARLY $350 $294.99 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch A great deal on a sleek Tory Burch canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. REGULARLY $258 $238 at Amazon

Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $89 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors. REGULARLY $189 $179 at Amazon

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Amazon Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can! ORIGINALLY $120 $45.54 at Amazon

Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Backpack is made of durable nylon with faux leather trim and a colorblock design. This backpack comes in two colors: navy and black. REGULARLY $200 $175.98 at Amazon

Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag Tory Burch Amazon Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag is made with a lovely croc-embossed cowhide leather. $798 at Amazon

Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch Amazon Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest holiday sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening. $178 at Amazon

Perry Tote Tory Burch Amazon Perry Tote Tory Burch The Perry Tote by Tory Burch is made with pebbled leather cowhide. You can use this purse every single day -- be it work, travel or play. This handbag comes in six colors: black, devon sand, grey heron, light umber, royal navy and pink moon. REGULARLY $348 $310 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. REGULARLY $328 $299 at Amazon

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149 $73.99 at Amazon

Black Sunglasses Tory Burch Amazon Black Sunglasses Tory Burch These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 55% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $157 $74.62 at Amazon

