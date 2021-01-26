Amazon is having a Valentine's Day sale and it's chock-full of deep discounts, so stock up on UGG footwear for your wife, mother, sister, daughter, or yourself, while supplies last!

The winter season is underway and there's still time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals and steals on UGG styles at the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 45% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.

The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Valentine's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III Boot Amazon UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III Boot These UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III Boot is the perfect boot for the snowy days. Wear these boots for your ski trips with friends and family. $218.16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) BUY NOW

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot The classic and perfect everyday wear UGG boot. These Short Boots are available in Black, Chestnut, and Stone Grey. $66.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79.99) BUY NOW

UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot An UGG Mini Boot designed to be a puffer jacket for your feet. This UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot is lined with sheep fur with cold weather technology protecting you from temperatures below -32c. This boot is also available in Black and White. $151.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) BUY NOW

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper A Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper. This UGG suede slipper features faux fur and sheepskin fur lining. $59.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bows detail on the side of the boot. $74.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89.99) BUY NOW

UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot Amazon UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. $159.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169.95) BUY NOW

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot These Koola Tall Boots is an essential boot which combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur. $74.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89.99) BUY NOW

UGG Hazel Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Hazel Ankle Boot This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black. $61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. At 50% off, this UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white. $54.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot Amazon UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot Leopard is in! These UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and a classic short bootie. STARTING AT $129.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) BUY NOW

UGG Jass Sneaker Amazon UGG Jass Sneaker In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers. $64.92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Highland Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Highland Sneaker If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy! These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort. $66.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot Amazon UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot A waterproof leather and seude boot made by UGG. This Freamon WP Chukka Boot is crafted with enerG comfort system using micropod technology for supreme comfort. This boot is also offered in brown. $147.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

UGG Bandara Tall Boot Amazon UGG Bandara Tall Boot These UGG Bandara Tall Boot the perfect boot for the fall and colder seasons. This Tall Boot is made with 100% leather, to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress. $229.02 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Bruno Ankle Bootie Amazon UGG Women's Bruno Ankle Bootie A soft leather ankle bootie with a zipper in the back. Sizes are limited, so grab them while supplies last. $119.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

UGG T Delta Flat Sandal Amazon UGG T Delta Flat Sandal This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. $47.06 AND UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

UGG Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe Amazon UGG Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe These UGG men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great gift for the man in your life.. $86.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) BUY NOW

UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot Amazon UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish. Very limited sizes, so hurry! $82.01 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) BUY NOW

UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot Amazon UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot Let you child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boot. It also comes in Fuchsia and Lilac. STARTING AT $96.08 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. $77.36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) BUY NOW

