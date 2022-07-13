Shopping

Best Apple Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches, & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple

Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Now is the perfect time to shop the best Apple deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day deals are officially here, Amazon has a ton of Prime Day discounts on an array of Apple products. Amazon just dropped a new deal on Apple's iPad Mini, the 6th generation tablet, at a super low price.

The iPad deal is only one of the multiple Apple deals happening on Amazon right now. If you’ve been eyeing an Apple device and you’re not picky about having the newly announced models, we've sorted through today's offers to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now — from AirPods Pro to Apple Watches and MacBooks.

Best Apple TV Deal:

2021 Apple TV 4K
2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K

Upgrade your streaming device to the 2021 Apple TV 4K . 

$179$109

Best iPad Deals:

2021 Apple iPad
2021 Apple iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad

The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. 

$479$429
2021 Apple iPad Pro
2021 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad Pro

The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.

$800$749

Best AirPod Deals:

Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. 

$159$135
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.

$249$170
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. 

$549$449

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Apple
Apple Watch SE

The SE is the ultimate fitness partner for measuring your workouts. 

$279$219
Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm

Whether you’re getting your first Apple Watch or upgrading, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers style and excellent battery life, messaging, and activity tracking.

$399$279

Best MacBook Deals:

2020 Apple MacBook Air, 512GB
512GB Apple MacBook Air
Apple
2020 Apple MacBook Air, 512GB

The MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. The MacBook runs 3.5x faster than the previous generation and uses less power.  

$1,249$999

Best Apple Chargers:

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Charger

With the Apple MagSafe Charger you can wirelessly charge your iPhone (iPhone 8 models and above) and use your lightning port for something else at the same time. It can also charge your AirPods.

$39$32
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Charge your iPhone on-the-go with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

$99$80

