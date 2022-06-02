Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022: Save on iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches, MacBooks & More
Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Now is the perfect time to shop the best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Although Amazon Prime Day deals aren't scheduled to start until July, Amazon has a ton of pre-Prime Day discounts on an array of Apple products. Amazon just dropped a new deal on Apple's iPad Mini, the 6th generation tablet, at a super low price.
The iPad deal is only one of the multiple Apple deals happening on Amazon right now. If you’ve been eyeing an Apple device and you’re not picky about having the newly announced models, we've sorted through today's offers to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now — from AirPods Pro to Apple Watches and MacBooks.
Best Apple TV Deal:
Upgrade your streaming device to the 2021 Apple TV 4K .
Best iPad Deals:
Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air.
The sixth generation iPad mini is the lightest out of Apple's current iPad assortment. It weighs less than one pound, making it the easiest to carry while traveling and commuting.
The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera.
The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.
Best AirPod Deals:
Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly.
Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $150 — the best price to enjoy all of your favorite songs and podcasts.
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
The space grey color option is $30 off right now at Amazon. The SE is the ultimate fitness partner for measuring your workouts.
Save on the larger Series 7 watch.
Best MacBook Deals:
Then the MacBook Air model with 256GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design.
Best Apple Chargers:
With the Apple MagSafe Charger you can wirelessly charge your iPhone (iPhone 8 models and above) and use your lightning port for something else at the same time. It can also charge your AirPods.
Charge your iPhone on-the-go with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.
