While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, the place to shop for the best Apple deals is Amazon right now. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found unbeatable discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for at Amazon for 20% off. This limited-time deal marks the AirPods Pro 2 down to $200 — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's Deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search.

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, both the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8 are on sale for their lowest prices at Amazon.

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro are $55 off right now and bestselling second-gen AirPods are $60 off. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max in silver for nearly $50 off.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $480 Shop Now

Best Apple MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Apple TV Deals

2022 Apple TV 4K Amazon 2022 Apple TV 4K Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade. $149 $144 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

