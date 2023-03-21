Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Get AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches for Lowest Prices of the Year
While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, the place to shop for the best Apple deals is Amazon right now. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found unbeatable discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.
Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for at Amazon for 20% off. This limited-time deal marks the AirPods Pro 2 down to $200 — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's Deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search.
Best Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, both the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8 are on sale for their lowest prices at Amazon.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro are $55 off right now and bestselling second-gen AirPods are $60 off. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max in silver for nearly $50 off.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $59 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.
Best Apple MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Save on the space gray 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Get $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both color options.
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
Both storage sizes of the Wi-Fi-only model are on sale for up to $100 off in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight.
Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Best Apple TV Deals
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
