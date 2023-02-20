Shopping

Best Apple Presidents Day Deals: Save On AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Deal
Apple

While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for the best Presidents Day 2023 deals on Apple products today is Amazon. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.

Whether you're working out, working from home, or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are on sale for 20% off at Amazon. This limited-time deal marks the AirPods Pro 2 down to $200 — the lowest price we've seen this year. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life. 

$249$200

From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst the can't-miss Amazon Presidents Day deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search. 

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.  

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$449
Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away.

$799$749
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

The Apple Watch Series 4 allows you to keep track of daily activities such as workouts. Plus, you can take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, making it easy to stay connected. 

$774$728

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro are $100 off for Presidents Day. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max for $50 off. 

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. 

$549$500
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $100 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

$250$150
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Amazon
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.

$29$17

Best Apple MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. 

13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)
13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.

$1,699$1,597
16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,500$2,099
14" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Amazon
14" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Get $300 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both storage sizes. 

$2,499$2,000
2022 Apple MacBook Pro
2022 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2022 Apple MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life. 

$1,499$1,349

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale for Presidents Day in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil. 

2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)

The Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage is on sale for $500 in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight. 

$599$559
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular)
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular)

Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. 

$749$700

Best Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K. 

$179$105

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

