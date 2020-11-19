Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Handbag, Jewelry & More
The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories? Good news: The Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Black Friday sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 60% off at the sales event.
The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for fall or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch sale event.
Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Black Friday sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Black Friday sale.
