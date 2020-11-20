Shopping

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on American Apparel

Published
American Apparel
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Unisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan
American Apparel
American Apparel Unisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan
Amazon
Unisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan
American Apparel
A cozy pullover crewneck sweater for the colder months. Rock this long sleeve fleece sweater everywhere.
REGULARLY $33
Women's Fisherman Bell Sleeve Sweater
American Apparel
American Apparel Women's Fisherman Bell Sleeve Sweater
Amazon
Women's Fisherman Bell Sleeve Sweater
American Apparel
A cropped bell sleeve and turtleneck sweater to dress up with a skirt or jeans.
REGULARLY $58
American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant
American Apparel
American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant
Amazon
American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant
American Apparel
The American Apparel Disco Pants is an iconic look featuring a high waist and skinny fit. These American Apparel Disco Pants also comes in Red, Black, Pearl and Royal Blue.
REGULARLY $68
Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie
American Apparel
American Apparel Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie
Amazon
Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie
American Apparel
A classic unisex beanie from American Apparel. This hat comes in four other colors.
REGULARLY $16
Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
The comfortable American Apparel fleece pullover perfect for this fall.
REGULARLY $38.00
Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
American Apparel
Unisex-adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
Amazon
Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
American Apparel
An American Apparel basic cotton tee that's a necessity for everyone. These Unisex Adult Crewneck Shirts comes in a pack of 2.
REGULARLY $15.00
Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging
American Apparel
Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging
Amazon
Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging
American Apparel
These American Apparel leggings are made with four-way-stretch fabric that offers maximum stretch for wide range of motion and all-day comfort.
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
American Apparel
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Amazon
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
American Apparel
This American Apparel fleece hoodie is perfect for the fall weather. This cropped zip hoodie also features a drawstring to keep warm.
REGULARLY $38.00
Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
American Apparel
Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
Amazon
Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
American Apparel
This American Apparel body suit is comfortable and you can dress it up or down.
REGULARLY $26.00
Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
American Apparel
Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
Amazon
Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
American Apparel
This lightweight American Apparel pullover is cozy and stylish for any day.
REGULARLY $26

