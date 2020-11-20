Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on American Apparel

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera BradleyLevi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands.

Unisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan American Apparel Amazon Unisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan American Apparel A cozy pullover crewneck sweater for the colder months. Rock this long sleeve fleece sweater everywhere. REGULARLY $33 $23 at Amazon

Women's Fisherman Bell Sleeve Sweater American Apparel Amazon Women's Fisherman Bell Sleeve Sweater American Apparel A cropped bell sleeve and turtleneck sweater to dress up with a skirt or jeans. REGULARLY $58 $28.64 at Amazon

American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant American Apparel Amazon American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant American Apparel The American Apparel Disco Pants is an iconic look featuring a high waist and skinny fit. These American Apparel Disco Pants also comes in Red, Black, Pearl and Royal Blue. REGULARLY $68 $29.03 at Amazon

Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie American Apparel Amazon Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie American Apparel A classic unisex beanie from American Apparel. This hat comes in four other colors. REGULARLY $16 $13.74 at Amazon

Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie Amazon Amazon Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie Amazon The comfortable American Apparel fleece pullover perfect for this fall. REGULARLY $38.00 $22.01 at Amazon

Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack American Apparel Amazon Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack American Apparel An American Apparel basic cotton tee that's a necessity for everyone. These Unisex Adult Crewneck Shirts comes in a pack of 2. REGULARLY $15.00 $11.07 at Amazon

Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging American Apparel Amazon Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging American Apparel These American Apparel leggings are made with four-way-stretch fabric that offers maximum stretch for wide range of motion and all-day comfort. $17.80 at Amazon

Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie American Apparel Amazon Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie American Apparel This American Apparel fleece hoodie is perfect for the fall weather. This cropped zip hoodie also features a drawstring to keep warm. REGULARLY $38.00 $25.49 at Amazon

Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit American Apparel Amazon Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit American Apparel This American Apparel body suit is comfortable and you can dress it up or down. REGULARLY $26.00 $22.98 at Amazon

Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover American Apparel Amazon Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover American Apparel This lightweight American Apparel pullover is cozy and stylish for any day. REGULARLY $26 $21.20 at Amazon

