Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on UGG at Amazon

The Amazon Early Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts!

As the winter season approaches, now's the time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals on UGG styles at the Amazon Early Black Friday. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.

Amazon Early Black Friday is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Early Black Friday Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Early Black Friday including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear and more.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals at the Amazon Early Black Friday sale.

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. REGULARLY $150 $90 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. REGULARLY $169.95 $127.99 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. ORIGINALLY $149.95 $107.01 at Amazon

Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker UGG Amazon Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker UGG The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. $67.99 at Amazon

Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG Amazon Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG These classic UGG rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. $84.95 at Amazon

Jass Sneaker UGG Amazon Jass Sneaker UGG In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers. REGULARLY $100 $67.99 at Amazon

Coquette Slipper UGG Amazon Coquette Slipper UGG Easy UGG mule-style slippers to pair with your favorite loungewear. $119.99 and up at Amazon

Women's Portola Reversible Robe UGG Amazon Women's Portola Reversible Robe UGG The UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe is a shawl collar robe with plush fleece lining. $148 at Amazon

Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe UGG Amazon Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe UGG These UGG men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great holiday gift for the man in your life.. REGULARLY $125 $96.75 at Amazon

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. REGULARLY $50 $34.99 and up at Amazon

Ascot Slipper UGG Amazon Ascot Slipper UGG The UGG Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear. REGULARLY $110 $65.99 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Black Friday Amazon Deals -- The Best 231 Deals We've Found

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts

Best Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals: Shop the 79 Best Sales

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now - Macy's, Amazon & More

Holiday Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon

Adidas Is Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers Apparel & More at Amazon

Amazon’s Best-Selling Down Jackets Are on Sale -- Plus 16 More Coat Deals

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain