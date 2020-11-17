Shopping

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on UGG at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
The Amazon Early Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts!

As the winter season approaches, now's the time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals on UGG styles at the Amazon Early Black Friday. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.

Amazon Early Black Friday is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Early Black Friday  Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Early Black Friday including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear and more.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals at the Amazon Early Black Friday sale.

Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache.  
REGULARLY $150
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter.
REGULARLY $169.95
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 
ORIGINALLY $149.95
Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG
The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. 
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
These classic UGG rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. 
Jass Sneaker
UGG
UGG Jass Sneaker
Amazon
Jass Sneaker
UGG
In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers.
REGULARLY $100
Coquette Slipper
UGG
UGG Coquette Slipper
Amazon
Coquette Slipper
UGG
Easy UGG mule-style slippers to pair with your favorite loungewear. 
Women's Portola Reversible Robe
UGG
UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe
Amazon
Women's Portola Reversible Robe
UGG
The UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe is a shawl collar robe with plush fleece lining.
Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe
UGG
UGG Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
Amazon
Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe
UGG
These UGG men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great holiday gift for the man in your life.. 
REGULARLY $125
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
REGULARLY $50
Ascot Slipper
UGG
UGG Ascot Slipper
Amazon
Ascot Slipper
UGG
The UGG Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear. 
REGULARLY $110

 

