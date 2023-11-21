Black Friday is almost here, and deals are everywhere you look. For the cord cutters out there, streaming services are offering some serious discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Just in time for the start of cozy season, some of the most popular streaming services are celebrating Cyber Week by slashing prices on subscriptions. From Hulu to Max, Paramount Plus and more, there are Black Friday streaming deals as steep as 87% off.

Whether you're looking to catch up on this year's best new TV shows and movies or watch live sports, these limited-time sales mark the perfect opportunity to sign up ahead of a post-Thanksgiving binge. Below, check out all the best Black Friday 2023 streaming deals available right now.

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals of 2023

Until Tuesday, November 28, you can sign up for Hulu's basic, ad-supported plan for only $0.99 per month for the entire year. New and previous Hulu subscribers who have been unsubscribed for at least one month can all save $84 over a 12-month period, which means there’s no better time to subscribe to Hulu than now.

Hulu Hulu Hulu This limited-time offer is a Black Friday standout. Sign up for Hulu to get 12 months of an ad-supported plan for only 99 cents per month. $8/Month $1/Month Sign Up Now

As the world's only sports-focused live TV streaming service, FuboTV has the most college football and college basketball you can get without cable TV. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on all three of Fubo's streaming plans by getting $20 off their first and second months.

Fubo's Black Friday deal is its biggest sale of the year. Plus, there's a seven-day free trial to test it out before signing up.

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV New subscribers can save $20 on their first and second months of Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. Get $40 off an easy way to watch live sports and TV without cable. $75/Month $55/Month For 2 Months Sign Up Now

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal giving subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service right now.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of any Sling tier. $40 $20 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Now through December 3, new and former subscribers can get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month or Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.99/month for 3 months. That means Paramount+ is 67% off with this Black Friday streaming deal, so you can watch hit originals, movies, docs and sports all in one place.

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ The Paramount+ plus Showtime plan runs $11.99 per month, but with this Black Friday deal, you can get 3 months for just $3.99 per month. $11.99/Month $3.99/Month For 3 Months Sign Up Now

Max is offering 70% off the monthly price of its ad-supported plan for six months. Usually $9.99 per month, Max is just $2.99 per month for new and returning subscribers in this Black Friday sale until November 27.

Max Max Max Get 70% off six months of Max, dropping the price from $9.99 per month (or $100 if you pay for an entire year) to $2.99 per month. $9.99/Month $2.99/Month For 6 Months Sign Up Now

Save up to 50% on movies and TV shows in Amazon's Prime Video Store. From The Hunger Games and The Woman King to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you can rent or buy titles for less.

Prime Video Prime Video Prime Video Rent or buy titles on Prime Video for up to 50% off now through November 23. Up to 50% Off TV and Movies Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

