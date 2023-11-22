Peacock has kicked off its Black Friday sale with one of the best streaming deals we've seen so far. Now through Monday, November 27, new subscribers can get Peacock’s ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month for 12 months with the code BIGDEAL.

Get 67% Off Peacock

There's also an annual offer of $19.99 for the full year with promo code YEARLONG. That's less than $20 when Peacock is typically $59.99 for a year of access to hundreds of watch options, including some of the hottest movies straight from theaters.

Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan which grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

From Emmy-nominated series like Poker Face and Mrs. Davis to all your favorite Bravo shows, as well as Sunday Night Football and WWE, you can certainly broaden your streaming horizons with Peacock. If you're looking for some holiday streaming, Peacock offers almost the entirety of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies.

Even at full price, Peacock Premium is one of the most affordable streaming services on the market, so this Black Friday deal makes it an especially great value. The offer is available until November 28 at 2:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to sign up before then if you want to snag a Peacock subscription at this low price.

You can stream Peacock on your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet and any other device that supports the Peacock app. Subscriptions let you create up to six user profiles, so members of your family can enjoy their own shows. If you prefer to watch without ads, Peacock's ad-free plan is $11.99 per month.

How to get 67% off Peacock Premium

In order to lock in 12 months of Peacock Premium for only $1.99/month, you need to be a new subscriber and use the promo code BIGDEAL. After you create a Peacock account and sign in, you'll be redirected to your account where you'll need to enter the code. Cancel at any time by visiting your account.

Use promo code YEARLONG to get Peacock's Premium Annual plan for only $19.99.

Existing Peacock Premium and Premium Plus members aren't eligible for this promotion.

