Best Breathable N95 and KN95 Face Masks That Are Perfect for The Summer Weather

By ETonline Staff
Face Masks for Warm Weather
Warmer temperatures are here -- and with the pandemic still raging on, that means that face masks will likely still be our go-to accessory through this summer season yet again. 

Regardless of where you live, face masks have arguably become a staple part of everyday life now. And while having a good variety of effective and safe face masks is essential, it's always equally important that the styles are comfortable and lightweight -- ensuring maximum breathability, even through the year's hottest months.

Many people have turned to N95 and KN95 face masks as their cloth coverings of choice -- particularly for use in indoor public settings. Both the N95 face mask and the KN95 face mask help to provide a durable layer of protection. And with the summer season underway and warm weather here, now's the perfect time to start stocking up on breathable face masks and protective coverings that will help to keep you safe (in accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mask guidelines too, of course) and cool -- even through the often blistering summer temps. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best N95 and KN95 face masks to wear through hot weather and summer temperatures. Plus, don't miss the best breathable face masks for workouts, the best face masks for travel and shop lululemon's cult-favorite face masks -- now back in stock.

Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bone Fide Masks
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

According to the retailer, this mask is fitted with a multi-layer filtration system for more "breathability."

$20$14
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro, 5 Black KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro - 5 Black KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro, 5 Black KN95 Masks

An upgraded version of the KN95, this Rio De Janeiro face mask is made for large crowds, high pollution and airplane travel. 

$15
Bona Fide White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks
Bona Fide White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.

$12 FOR 10
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
BLACK KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack

Grab a 10 pack of black KN95 mask styles by MASKC to look good at even the most fashionable event of the year. 

$39
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask 10-pack
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask 10-pack

Much safer than a cloth mask, this mask is built with four layers for extra protection and extra comfort. 

$13$9 FOR 10
Harley Commodity N95 Mask
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Mask

N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)

$110$24 FOR 20
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks
Amazon
ApePal 30PCS 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks

These highly rated white, gray and black KN95 masks come in a pack of 30.

$17$13 WITH COUPON
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirator
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
Amazon
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirator

We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 

$32$28

