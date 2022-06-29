Warmer temperatures are here -- and with the pandemic still raging on, that means that face masks will likely still be our go-to accessory through this summer season yet again.

Regardless of where you live, face masks have arguably become a staple part of everyday life now. And while having a good variety of effective and safe face masks is essential, it's always equally important that the styles are comfortable and lightweight -- ensuring maximum breathability, even through the year's hottest months.

Many people have turned to N95 and KN95 face masks as their cloth coverings of choice -- particularly for use in indoor public settings. Both the N95 face mask and the KN95 face mask help to provide a durable layer of protection. And with the summer season underway and warm weather here, now's the perfect time to start stocking up on breathable face masks and protective coverings that will help to keep you safe (in accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mask guidelines too, of course) and cool -- even through the often blistering summer temps.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best N95 and KN95 face masks to wear through hot weather and summer temperatures. Plus, don't miss the best breathable face masks for workouts, the best face masks for travel and shop lululemon's cult-favorite face masks -- now back in stock.

Harley Commodity N95 Mask Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Mask N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $110 $24 FOR 20 Buy Now

HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirator Amazon HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirator We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $32 $28 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock and 50% Off

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Summer Workouts in 2022

The Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against Omicron and Its Subvariants

The Best Face Masks for Summer Air Travel and Public Transportation

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires - N95, KN95, KF94 and More

The Celeb-Approved N95 Masks for Kids Are Back in Stock in All Colors

The Best Disposable Mask Styles You Can Get Online

The Best Cloth Masks for Kids With Nose Wire