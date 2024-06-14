Best Buy Father's Day deals are now live through June 16 with savings on top-rated tech and appliances.
Father's Day weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, June 16, there are record-low prices being offered on stunning TVs, Apple devices, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a big-screen TV to watch the Olympics or snag a last-minute Father's Day gift, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.
Big bargains this weekend include up to $1,000 off the stunning LG C3 OLED TV and $170 off Oprah's favorite headphones. If your major appliances could use an upgrade, don't miss the bargains on refrigerators, washers, dryers and ranges. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.
Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of the Best Buy Father's Day deals, we've gone through every category to bring you the best finds worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.
Best Buy Father's Day TV Deals
LG 77" C3 Series OLED 4K TV
The 83-inch LG C3 is the best all-around TV for most people. It's big enough to be impressive without requiring a massive amount of space. It's feature-packed and future-proof with its four HDMI 2.1 ports, and you can't beat those pure blacks that OLED provides.
Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. Choose between 65, 75, or 85 inches and save up to $600.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback.
TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Save $1,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.
Best Buy Father's Day Headphone Deals
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple AirPods Max
Get $100 off the premium Apple AirPods Max. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Best Buy Father's Day Refrigerator Deals
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and has the ability to infuse a flavor if you so choose. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, a full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning.
Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity
This large-capacity double-door fridge has all the newest features: a high-capacity ice maker, bright LED lighting and a door alarm to let you know if the doors are left open — perfect for bigger households and those with kids.
Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung’s Family Hub, now complete with Alexa, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family and so much more — all right from your fridge.
Best Buy Father's Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
This futuristic, app-connected AI Laundry Combo washes and dries clothes in one machine and automatically opens its door at the end of the drying cycle to evaporate any leftover moisture. Impressive!
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
For anyone who doesn't have room for side-by-side units, this stackable front load washer is efficient and small-space-friendly, though it doesn't skimp on special features like TurboWash technology for a complete clean in under 30 minutes and app-controlled options.
