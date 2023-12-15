Christmas is officially 10 days away, and if you're still shopping for last-minute gifts, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer just launched a huge holiday sale that's running this weekend only.

With deep discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming gear and home appliances, now is the perfect time to finish your holiday shopping. Whether you're looking for the perfect tech gift or a new appliance for the chef at home, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has you covered.

Now through Sunday, December 17, you can save big on tech and appliances for everybody. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, Best Buy offers fast and free shipping on orders over $35.

To help you make the most of Best Buy's holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and found the best last-minute deals on Apple Watches, 4K TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, cheap laptops and more. Ahead, find our top picks from Best Buy's 3-Day Sale that are ready to be wrapped up under the tree.

Best Buy TV Deals

Samsung 65" The Frame TV Best Buy Samsung 65" The Frame TV Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $2,000 $1,600 Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy

Best Buy Headphone Deals

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Best Buy Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $279 Shop Now

Best Buy Appliance Deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base Best Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base Save $400 on this Roomba that makes it easy to keep your floors clean. Just set it on a schedule and not only will it vacuum your floors, it will also empty itself out when done to take another chore off your hands. $900 $500 Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum Best Buy Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum Save $200 on Dyson's vacuum with a green laser that highlights microscopic dust on hard floors that you originally thought were clean. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handled vacuum with one click so you can clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. $800 $600 Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $3,600 $2,900 Shop Now

Best Buy Laptop Deals

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Best Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3i With a 15.6-inch screen, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is a great laptop for day-to-day work. $500 $280 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. $1,550 $1,000 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

