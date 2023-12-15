Sales & Deals

Best Buy Just Launched a 3-Day Holiday Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Last-Minute Tech Gifts

Published: 10:22 AM PST, December 15, 2023

Shop this weekend's holiday deals at Best Buy and save on last-minute gifts before they're gone.

Christmas is officially 10 days away, and if you're still shopping for last-minute gifts, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer just launched a huge holiday sale that's running this weekend only. 

With deep discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming gear and home appliances, now is the perfect time to finish your holiday shopping. Whether you're looking for the perfect tech gift or a new appliance for the chef at home, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has you covered.

Shop Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Now through Sunday, December 17, you can save big on tech and appliances for everybody. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, Best Buy offers fast and free shipping on orders over $35. 

To help you make the most of Best Buy's holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and found the best last-minute deals on Apple Watches, 4K TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, cheap laptops and more. Ahead, find our top picks from Best Buy's 3-Day Sale that are ready to be wrapped up under the tree.

Best Buy TV Deals

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Samsung 65" The Frame TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$2,000 $1,600

Shop Now

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,100 $1,600

Shop Now

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $600

Shop Now

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$500 $300

Shop Now

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$3,150 $2,500

Shop Now

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.

$430 $380

Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$399 $329

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm
Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, with a titanium frame, a whopping 36-hour of battery life, S9 SIP processor, and a slew of must-have fitness features.

$799 $749

Shop Now

Best Buy Headphone Deals

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.

$350 $230

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Best Buy

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $279

Shop Now

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

These premium over-the-ear headphones offer exceptional bass and fantastic treble. They're also well-padded and comfortable enough to wear for lengthy stretches of listening. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

Best Buy Appliance Deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base
Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base

Save $400 on this Roomba that makes it easy to keep your floors clean. Just set it on a schedule and not only will it vacuum your floors, it will also empty itself out when done to take another chore off your hands.

$900 $500

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

Save $200 on Dyson's vacuum with a green laser that highlights microscopic dust on hard floors that you originally thought were clean. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handled vacuum with one click so you can clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.

$800 $600

Shop Now

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,400

Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$3,600 $2,900

Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035 $750

Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125 $850

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.

$2,600 $2,000

Shop Now

Best Buy Laptop Deals

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Best Buy

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Best Buy

Lenovo Ideapad 3i

With a 15.6-inch screen, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i  is a great laptop for day-to-day work.

$500 $280

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. 

$1,550 $1,000

Shop Now

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Best Buy

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.

$1,100 $900

Shop Now

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Best Buy

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.

$1,000 $800

Shop Now

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

The 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop comes equipped with a beefy CPU, aluminum chassis, and a battery life of over 18 hours. Its 2.2K touchscreen boasts vivid colors and its keyboard and touchpad are among Lenovo's best in terms of comfortability and key travel.

$800 $680

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

