Shop this weekend's holiday deals at Best Buy and save on last-minute gifts before they're gone.
Christmas is officially 10 days away, and if you're still shopping for last-minute gifts, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer just launched a huge holiday sale that's running this weekend only.
With deep discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming gear and home appliances, now is the perfect time to finish your holiday shopping. Whether you're looking for the perfect tech gift or a new appliance for the chef at home, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has you covered.
Now through Sunday, December 17, you can save big on tech and appliances for everybody. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, Best Buy offers fast and free shipping on orders over $35.
To help you make the most of Best Buy's holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and found the best last-minute deals on Apple Watches, 4K TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, cheap laptops and more. Ahead, find our top picks from Best Buy's 3-Day Sale that are ready to be wrapped up under the tree.
Best Buy TV Deals
Samsung 65" The Frame TV
Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.
Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, with a titanium frame, a whopping 36-hour of battery life, S9 SIP processor, and a slew of must-have fitness features.
Best Buy Headphone Deals
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
These premium over-the-ear headphones offer exceptional bass and fantastic treble. They're also well-padded and comfortable enough to wear for lengthy stretches of listening.
Best Buy Appliance Deals
iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base
Save $400 on this Roomba that makes it easy to keep your floors clean. Just set it on a schedule and not only will it vacuum your floors, it will also empty itself out when done to take another chore off your hands.
Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum
Save $200 on Dyson's vacuum with a green laser that highlights microscopic dust on hard floors that you originally thought were clean. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handled vacuum with one click so you can clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Best Buy Laptop Deals
MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks.
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
With a 15.6-inch screen, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is a great laptop for day-to-day work.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen.
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
The 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop comes equipped with a beefy CPU, aluminum chassis, and a battery life of over 18 hours. Its 2.2K touchscreen boasts vivid colors and its keyboard and touchpad are among Lenovo's best in terms of comfortability and key travel.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
