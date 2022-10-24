Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings today with a Black Friday sale on all of the best tech. They are among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering significant savings from smart home tech and appliances to TVs, tablets, laptops, and more.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

While this Best Buy Black Friday sale is a great way to kick off your holiday gift shopping, it's also a great excuse to shop for yourself. For those wanting to update their home theater with high-end soundbars for up to $400 off or get a 4K TV for as low as $250, you can already score Black Friday prices on it all. Gamers can snag a new PC set-up or switch out their headphones with unbeatable savings. And for those that want to revamp their kitchen, Best Buy's deals include top-of-the-line air fryers and coffee machines from brands like KitchenAid and Keurig.

Each year, Black Friday sales seem to pop up earlier and earlier, but don't wait to save thousands on the tech you’ve been eyeing all year long. We scoured the hundreds of markdowns this sale has to offer and rounded up our 20 favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals below.

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals

Samsung 55" The Frame TV Best Buy Samsung 55" The Frame TV Right now, Best Buy is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. $1,500 $1,000 Buy Now

LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV Best Buy LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors on this LG TV. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an elevated viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. LG's TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300 free LG channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. $1,300 $570 Buy Now

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ With high-speed performance, you can use the Surface Pro as a laptop or tablet. It has front and rear facing cameras with crystal-clear video quality, so you can easily video chat with friends or jump on a Zoom call for work. $930 $600 Buy Now

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop Best Buy HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop With the power of a desktop computer, this laptop can keep up with all your PC gaming needs. And if you're not a gamer, it works perfectly for streaming movies and shows at home. $800 $480 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows you to see everything you need at a touch of a button. It also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos. $1,400 $1,200 Buy Now

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Smart Home and Kitchen Appliance Deals

Nordictrack Elite 800 Treadmill Best Buy Nordictrack Elite 800 Treadmill It's about to be winter, so take your running and walking inside with the help of Nordictrack. Their Elite 800 Treadmill gives you access to workouts from a variety of trainers, and after your work out you can easily fold it up and tuck it away. $1,500 $1,000 Buy Now

