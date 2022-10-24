Best Buy Launches Early Black Friday Sale: Shop The Best Tech Deals from Samsung, Apple, LG and More
Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings today with a Black Friday sale on all of the best tech. They are among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering significant savings from smart home tech and appliances to TVs, tablets, laptops, and more.
While this Best Buy Black Friday sale is a great way to kick off your holiday gift shopping, it's also a great excuse to shop for yourself. For those wanting to update their home theater with high-end soundbars for up to $400 off or get a 4K TV for as low as $250, you can already score Black Friday prices on it all. Gamers can snag a new PC set-up or switch out their headphones with unbeatable savings. And for those that want to revamp their kitchen, Best Buy's deals include top-of-the-line air fryers and coffee machines from brands like KitchenAid and Keurig.
Each year, Black Friday sales seem to pop up earlier and earlier, but don't wait to save thousands on the tech you’ve been eyeing all year long. We scoured the hundreds of markdowns this sale has to offer and rounded up our 20 favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals below.
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals
Right now, Best Buy is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors on this LG TV. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an elevated viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. LG's TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300 free LG channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
Featuring 4K resolution and PurColor technology, you'll see your shows and movies beyond high definition when watching on this television from Samsung. And right now this impressive TV is discounted more than $250.
The NanoCell technology used in this TV offers vivid color and deeper blacks for a crisper and more detailed picture quality. And with the webOS system every member of the family can have their own profile.
Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Tablets
With high-speed performance, you can use the Surface Pro as a laptop or tablet. It has front and rear facing cameras with crystal-clear video quality, so you can easily video chat with friends or jump on a Zoom call for work.
This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.
With the power of a desktop computer, this laptop can keep up with all your PC gaming needs. And if you're not a gamer, it works perfectly for streaming movies and shows at home.
You won't find a computer more reliable than the MacBook Pro by Apple. It's a portable powerhouse with up to 20 hours of battery life.
Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows you to see everything you need at a touch of a button. It also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos.
Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, they also have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Best Buy Black Friday Smart Home and Kitchen Appliance Deals
If you're looking to introduce a smart assistant to your home, the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant is easy to set up and integrate.
Have coffee shop-quality drinks at home with this Keurig coffee maker and milk frother. You can add a variety of milks into the frother for a creamy, foamy addition to any cup of joe.
Cook your meals with a touch of a button using the Bella Pro Series air fryer. The large basket can hold over six pounds of food.
It's about to be winter, so take your running and walking inside with the help of Nordictrack. Their Elite 800 Treadmill gives you access to workouts from a variety of trainers, and after your work out you can easily fold it up and tuck it away.
Increase your outdoor security with this bundle of four security cameras from Arlo. The wire free cameras are weather resistant so they can stand up to the challenge of whatever climate you live in.
Take photos like a pro with this Sony camera ideal for both indoor and outdoor shots. With image stabilization technology, your photos will be crisp and blur free.
Whip up a batch of cookies in no time with this KitchenAid Professional mixer. It's so impressive you could make 9 dozen cookies in one single bowl.
Host the best backyard parties on your block with this outdoor sound system. The six speakers are weather resistant and easily blend into a variety of landscapes.
Cleaning day just got easier with this deep cleaning vacuum from Dyson. Its cordless so no more dealing with a long, tangled cord and searching for nearby outlets.
If you rather not vacuum at all, let the Roomba do it for you. Simply set it up through your phone and create a cleaning schedule for it to follow.
