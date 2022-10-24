Shopping

Best Buy Launches Early Black Friday Sale: Shop The Best Tech Deals from Samsung, Apple, LG and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Black Friday Sale
Samsung

Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings today with a Black Friday sale on all of the best tech. They are among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering significant savings from smart home tech and appliances to TVs, tablets, laptops, and more. 

While this Best Buy Black Friday sale is a great way to kick off your holiday gift shopping, it's also a great excuse to shop for yourself. For those wanting to update their home theater with high-end soundbars for up to $400 off or get a 4K TV for as low as $250, you can already score Black Friday prices on it all. Gamers can snag a new PC set-up or switch out their headphones with unbeatable savings. And for those that want to revamp their kitchen, Best Buy's deals include top-of-the-line air fryers and coffee machines from brands like KitchenAid and Keurig.

Each year, Black Friday sales seem to pop up earlier and earlier, but don't wait to save thousands on the tech you’ve been eyeing all year long. We scoured the hundreds of markdowns this sale has to offer and rounded up our 20 favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals below. 

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals

Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Best Buy
Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Right now, Best Buy is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.

$1,500$1,000
LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors on this LG TV. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an elevated viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. LG's TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300 free LG channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. 

$1,300$570
Samsung 75" LED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" LED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Featuring 4K resolution and PurColor technology, you'll see your shows and movies beyond high definition when watching on this television from Samsung. And right now this impressive TV is discounted more than $250. 

$850$580
LG 70" NanoCell 4K Smart webOS TV
LG 70" NanoCell 4K Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 4K Smart webOS TV

The NanoCell technology used in this TV offers vivid color and deeper blacks for a crisper and more detailed picture quality. And with the webOS system every member of the family can have their own profile. 

$900$700

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

With high-speed performance, you can use the Surface Pro as a laptop or tablet. It has front and rear facing cameras with crystal-clear video quality, so you can easily video chat with friends or jump on a Zoom call for work.

$930$600
Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14.0" HD Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14.0" HD Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14.0" HD Laptop

This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life. 

$250$100
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Best Buy
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop

With the power of a desktop computer, this laptop can keep up with all your PC gaming needs. And if you're not a gamer, it works perfectly for streaming movies and shows at home. 

$800$480
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop
Best Buy
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop

You won't find a computer more reliable than the MacBook Pro by Apple. It's a portable powerhouse with up to 20 hours of battery life. 

$1,300$1,150
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows you to see everything you need at a touch of a button. It also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos.

$1,400$1,200

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, they also have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time. 

$350$150

Best Buy Black Friday Smart Home and Kitchen Appliance Deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant
Best Buy
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant

If you're looking to introduce a smart assistant to your home, the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant is easy to set up and integrate. 

$50$20
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Have coffee shop-quality drinks at home with this Keurig coffee maker and milk frother. You can add a variety of milks into the frother for a creamy, foamy addition to any cup of joe. 

$90$60
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer in Stainless Steel
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer in Stainless Steel
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer in Stainless Steel

Cook your meals with a touch of a button using the Bella Pro Series air fryer. The large basket can hold over six pounds of food.

$130$60
Nordictrack Elite 800 Treadmill
Nordictrack Elite 800 Treadmill
Best Buy
Nordictrack Elite 800 Treadmill

It's about to be winter, so take your running and walking inside with the help of Nordictrack. Their Elite 800 Treadmill gives you access to workouts from a variety of trainers, and after your work out you can easily fold it up and tuck it away. 

$1,500$1,000
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle
Best Buy
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle

Increase your outdoor security with this bundle of four security cameras from Arlo. The wire free cameras are weather resistant so they can stand up to the challenge of whatever climate you live in. 

$600$400
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless [Video] Camera
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless [Video] Camera
Best Buy
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless [Video] Camera

Take photos like a pro with this Sony camera ideal for both indoor and outdoor shots. With image stabilization technology, your photos will be crisp and blur free. 

$2,200$1,900
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Whip up a batch of cookies in no time with this KitchenAid Professional mixer. It's so impressive you could make 9 dozen cookies in one single bowl. 

$450$280
Sonance Outdoor Streaming Sound System Powered by Sonos
Sonance Outdoor Streaming Sound System Powered by Sonos
Best Buy
Sonance Outdoor Streaming Sound System Powered by Sonos

Host the best backyard parties on your block with this outdoor sound system. The six speakers are weather resistant and easily blend into a variety of landscapes. 

$2,700$1,700
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum

Cleaning day just got easier with this deep cleaning vacuum from Dyson. Its cordless so no more dealing with a long, tangled cord and searching for nearby outlets. 

$400$300
iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

If you rather not vacuum at all, let the Roomba do it for you. Simply set it up through your phone and create a cleaning schedule for it to follow. 

$900$600

