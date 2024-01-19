The latest Best Buy 3-day sale is now live through the end of the weekend with deals on top-rated tech.
The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a huge Super Bowl TV deal or revamp your kitchen and laundry room, Best Buy's weekend sale has you covered.
Big bargains this weekend include $700 off the LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen for a lifelike picture no matter what you're watching. You'll also find deep discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads to give your gadgets an upgrade for 2024. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.
Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping no. From a Samsung Frame TV to Lenovo laptops, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale below.
The Best TV Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Save $300 on the 55-inch Frame TV. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, Samsung's Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.
Samsung 65” Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV
Save up to $500 on the Samsung QN85C and see just how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen that’s packed with over 30 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.
LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
The Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy
JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Get Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, plus an impressive 40 hours of battery life with these JBL earbuds.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $60 off. The newest version comes with the future-proof USB-C charging port.
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
The Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, with a titanium frame, a whopping 36-hour of battery life, S9 SIP processor, and a slew of must-have fitness features.
The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
The Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy
HP 15.6" Full HD Laptop
With ample storage space, speedy connections, a long-lasting battery life and HP Fast Charge, this PC helps you stay in the zone longer.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen.
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
The 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop comes equipped with a beefy CPU, aluminum chassis, and a battery life of over 18 hours. Its 2.2K touchscreen boasts vivid colors and its keyboard and touchpad are among Lenovo's best in terms of comfortability and key travel.
