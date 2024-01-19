The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a huge Super Bowl TV deal or revamp your kitchen and laundry room, Best Buy's weekend sale has you covered.

Big bargains this weekend include $700 off the LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen for a lifelike picture no matter what you're watching. You'll also find deep discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads to give your gadgets an upgrade for 2024. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.

Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping no. From a Samsung Frame TV to Lenovo laptops, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale below.

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy

The Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver Best Buy Apple AirPods Max - Silver For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $480 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Best Buy Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $299 Shop Now

The Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy

The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $3,600 $3,000 Shop Now

The Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. $1,550 $1,000 Shop Now

