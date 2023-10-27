Sales & Deals

Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access Deals Are Live — Save on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Best Buy Black Friday Sale
Best Buy
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 4:36 PM PDT, October 27, 2023

Save big on tech with early access to the Best Buy Black Friday sale for three days only.

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Best Buy is getting its sale started now. Early access to the major deals is being offered for My Best Buy Plus and Total members this weekend. That means starting today, select members can save on everything from TVs to laptops, headphones and everything in between, all at great prices.

Shop Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Now through Sunday, October 29, Best Buy members can shop the retail giant's Black Friday Early Access Sale. On October 30, the sale will open to everyone else. You'll need to act fast though, as there's no guaranteeing the deals in this three-day early access sale will return next month. Additionally, members of My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) will get a $50 gift certificate when they spend $500 or more before October 31. 

There's limited time to shop this early sales event, so to help speed things up, we've sifted through what's available so you can start checking off names on your holiday gift list right now. Read on to check out the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy that you can shop right now along with the full sale schedule.

When is Best Buy's Black Friday sale? 

  • October 27 through October 29: Black Friday Early Access for My Best Buy members
  • October 30: Early Black Friday Deals open to everyone
  • November 17 through November 25: Black Friday sale
  • November 26 through November 27: Cyber Monday sale

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $550

Shop Now

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's Early Black Friday. 

$800 $1,250

Shop Now

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$500 $300

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.

$350 $250

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Best Buy

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$375 $259

Shop Now

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Best Buy

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones

The CX True Wireless lets you enjoy superior crystal-clear sound, great battery life and effortless ease of use for an outstanding everyday audio experience. 

$130 $70

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

These premium over-the-ear headphones offer exceptional bass and fantastic treble. They're also well-padded and comfortable enough to wear for lengthy stretches of listening. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Appliance Deals

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries, including big and bulky items, in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,300

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors.

$800 $550

Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$3,600 $3,200

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Laptop and Tablet Deals

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Best Buy

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

This tablet is a powerful performer with an ultra-large 14.6-inch sAMOLED screen, the fastest S Pen stylus the brand has released, and 4K video capabilities. 

$1,100 $700

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. 

$1,650 $950

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Gaming Deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor
Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this Samsung gaming monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate.

$2,200 $1,300

Shop Now

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle
Best Buy

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle

Get an Xbox Series X 1 TB edition console bundled with the hellish Diablo IV, one of the year's top action RPGs. Delve into nightmarish dungeons solo or with friends to take down the evil Lilith before Hell invades the world as we know it.

$560 $450

Shop Now

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
Best Buy

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld

Play some of the hottest games of the year on the go with this handheld gaming PC, which comes bundled with 3 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. 

$700 $600

Shop Now

Tags: