Best Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

By ETonline Staff
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While the last year and a half has delayed nuptials, weddings are now sort of starting to get back on the social calendar as many of us ease into returning to "normal" life. Thus, there are bound to be a ton of invitations for rescheduled and newly scheduled weddings to come through your inbox, which means it's time to shop for a wedding guest dress. (According to a study from The Wedding Report, over 2 million weddings are planned for 2022 -- the highest number in the U.S. since 1984!)

Sure, the dress code may look and feel a little different for weddings in 2021, but you still may want to take the opportunity to get out of your everyday sweats and loungewear in exchange for something on the more elevated, dressier side. 

And while we're deep in the end-of-summer wedding season and with fall weddings just around the corner, there's no reason you shouldn't have a dress or two on hand for when you make an appearance to celebrate this exciting milestone with your friends and family. 

Ahead, ET Style pulled together the best dresses for a wedding that'll serve as go-to options for any special occasion you have coming up. From a long formal dress to a stylish cocktail dress that'll work in any season, these are the best dresses for a fall wedding in 2021.

Feeling Flawless Navy Blue Velvet V-Neck Maxi Dress
Feeling Flawless Navy Blue Velvet V-Neck Maxi Dress
Lulus
Feeling Flawless Navy Blue Velvet V-Neck Maxi Dress
With its deep V neckline, this plush velvet maxi is the perfect fall wedding gown.
$84 AT LULUS
ASOS Soft Mini Skater Dress in Rose Floral Print with Eyelash Lace Details
ASOS Soft Mini Skater Dress in Rose Floral Print with Eyelash Lace Details
ASOS
ASOS Soft Mini Skater Dress in Rose Floral Print with Eyelash Lace Details
This ASOS skater dress has a romantic, fall vibe thanks to the dark floral print and lace detail. 
$64 AT ASOS
Fame and Partners The Jackie
Fame and Partners The Jackie
Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners The Jackie
Stand out (with out taking attention away from the bridal gown) in this silver sequined midi dress by Fame and Partners, finished off with a glamorous fringe hem. It's made for dancing in!
$269 AT FAME AND PARTNERS (REGULARLY $299)
Good American Twisted Sleeve Midi Dress
Good American Twisted Sleeve Midi Dress
Good American
Good American Twisted Sleeve Midi Dress
Pair this elegant, curve-hugging ribbed black dress, featuring twisted sleeves, from Good American with statement jewelry.
$129 AT GOOD AMERICAN
BHLDN Freya Satin Charmeuse Dress
BHLDN Freya Satin Charmeuse Dress
BHLDN
BHLDN Freya Satin Charmeuse Dress
BHLDN isn't just a place to shop for brides. If you're invited to a ceremony with a formal dress code, be sure to check out the brand's range of gorgeous fall wedding guest dresses and gowns, like this draped satin beauty.
$220 AT BHLDN
Christy Dawn The Autumn Dress Extended
Christy Dawn The Autumn Dress Extended
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn The Autumn Dress Extended
A wrap dress with a high waist cinch and tulip sleeves from Christy Dawn is the bride-approved option for wedding attire.
$238 AT CHRISTY DAWN
Babaton Lato Dress
Babaton Lato Dress
Babaton
Babaton Lato Dress
Made from glossy, silk-like fabric, this bias cut slip dress from Aritzia is simply a stunner.
$128 AT ARITZIA
Lulus Flirting with Desire Navy Blue Lace Bodycon Dress
Lulus Flirting with Desire Navy Blue Lace Bodycon Dress
Lulus
Lulus Flirting with Desire Navy Blue Lace Bodycon Dress
For wedding guest dresses under $100 head to Lulus, stat. This lace bodycon dress is one of their top sellers with over 600 reviews. 
$78 AT LULUS
Lost + Wander Love Me Under The Moon Midi Dress
Lost + Wander Love Me Under The Moon Midi Dress
Shopbop
Lost + Wander Love Me Under The Moon Midi Dress
We love the polished, refined look of this high-neck printed dress with smocked waist. 
$128 AT SHOPBOP
Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress
If the wedding calls for cocktail attire, this Dress the Population midi is a sophisticated choice. 
$148 AT NORDSTROM
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Revolve
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
We're obsessed about everything in this Norma Kamali gown as a fall wedding guest dress -- the one-shoulder neckline, fitted silhouette, ruching and cinnamon shade that might just make the bride jealous.  
$215 AT REVOLVE
Song of Style Lily Mini Dress
Song of Style Lily Mini Dress
Revolve
Song of Style Lily Mini Dress
This Song of Style icy blue collared buttoned mini dress says sweet and flirty for an autumn wedding.
$208 AT REVOLVE
Eloquii Off The Shoulder Dress
Eloquii Off The Shoulder Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Off The Shoulder Dress
This slinky off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve dress with fitted bodice and flouncy skirt is a great choice for a chic city nuptial. Style with a chain belt and heels for the wedding day.
$110 AT ELOQUII
Reformation Kailey Dress
Reformation Kailey Dress
Reformation
Reformation Kailey Dress
You won't regret investing in this stunning, luxe-looking halter dress from Reformation. The silk and rich emerald hue make this midi perfect for fall and even winter festivities. 
$298 AT REFORMATION

