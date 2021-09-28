Best Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

While the last year and a half has delayed nuptials, weddings are now sort of starting to get back on the social calendar as many of us ease into returning to "normal" life. Thus, there are bound to be a ton of invitations for rescheduled and newly scheduled weddings to come through your inbox, which means it's time to shop for a wedding guest dress. (According to a study from The Wedding Report, over 2 million weddings are planned for 2022 -- the highest number in the U.S. since 1984!)

Sure, the dress code may look and feel a little different for weddings in 2021, but you still may want to take the opportunity to get out of your everyday sweats and loungewear in exchange for something on the more elevated, dressier side.

And while we're deep in the end-of-summer wedding season and with fall weddings just around the corner, there's no reason you shouldn't have a dress or two on hand for when you make an appearance to celebrate this exciting milestone with your friends and family.

Ahead, ET Style pulled together the best dresses for a wedding that'll serve as go-to options for any special occasion you have coming up. From a long formal dress to a stylish cocktail dress that'll work in any season, these are the best dresses for a fall wedding in 2021.

Plus, check out face mask options to help protect against the Delta variant. See our top picks, including the best face masks for exercise, for kids and for double masking, along with vaccination card holders, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

Fame and Partners The Jackie Fame and Partners Fame and Partners The Jackie Stand out (with out taking attention away from the bridal gown) in this silver sequined midi dress by Fame and Partners, finished off with a glamorous fringe hem. It's made for dancing in! $269 AT FAME AND PARTNERS (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

BHLDN Freya Satin Charmeuse Dress BHLDN BHLDN Freya Satin Charmeuse Dress BHLDN isn't just a place to shop for brides. If you're invited to a ceremony with a formal dress code, be sure to check out the brand's range of gorgeous fall wedding guest dresses and gowns, like this draped satin beauty. $220 AT BHLDN Buy Now

Norma Kamali Diana Gown Revolve Norma Kamali Diana Gown We're obsessed about everything in this Norma Kamali gown as a fall wedding guest dress -- the one-shoulder neckline, fitted silhouette, ruching and cinnamon shade that might just make the bride jealous. $215 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Eloquii Off The Shoulder Dress Eloquii Eloquii Off The Shoulder Dress This slinky off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve dress with fitted bodice and flouncy skirt is a great choice for a chic city nuptial. Style with a chain belt and heels for the wedding day. $110 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Reformation Kailey Dress Reformation Reformation Kailey Dress You won't regret investing in this stunning, luxe-looking halter dress from Reformation. The silk and rich emerald hue make this midi perfect for fall and even winter festivities. $298 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

