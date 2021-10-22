Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Everyday Wear
Kids are back to school work and if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of face masks. There are tons of everyday masks to choose from, but don't forget Halloween! We've gathered some Halloween face masks for your kids.
After a short break from mask mandates this summer, many city and local governments are now requiring people to wear a face covering indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its now dominant strain, the Delta variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Companies across all kinds of industries sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks.
If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home since the FDA has not yet approved the COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.
Many retailers offer face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff, but you can now find N95 masks in some places. However, the everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.
From Disney characters to tie dye to kid-designed rainbows, below are the best kids face masks that you can buy online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.
Halloween Face Masks:
Face Masks for Everyday:
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
