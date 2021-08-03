Shopping

Best Fall Fashion Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
We're about a week into the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and even after Nordy Club members got early access to all the amazing fall fashion deals, there are still plenty of anniversary items to grab! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, and one of the best categories to browse at the sale is fashion. As we inch toward Labor Day, we're starting to look toward cozier styles so we picked out our favorite fall wardrobe essentials. 

The Anniversary Sale is the ideal time to grab new wardrobe additions ahead of fall (it'll be here before we know it!). You'll score limited-time low prices on fall weather staples like sweaters, boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands, including Tory Burch, Open Edit, Spanx, AllSaints and Barefoot Dreams. 

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippers, designer pieces, trendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga leggings

Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best deals on fall wardrobe essentials below. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Fall Wardrobe Essentials from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
Layered or on its own, this Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress from French Connection is one you'll wear over and over again this fall. 
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
Peter Millar Leather Bomber Jacket
Peter Millar Leather Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Peter Millar Leather Bomber Jacket
When you're shopping for outerwear, you can't wrong with the timeless leather bomber jacket, especially at this price. 
$499 (REGULARLY $845)
AllSaints Donita Combat Boot
AllSaints Donita Combat Boot
Nordstrom
AllSaints Donita Combat Boot
Leave it to AllSaints to design the coolest pair of combat boots. 
$200 (REGULARLY $348)
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Polo necks are so trendy right now. Combine it with stripes and you get this chic La Ligne top.
$177 (REGULARLY $295)
Coach Academy Leather Backpack
Coach Academy Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Coach Academy Leather Backpack
If you're heading back to class, make sure you do it in style with this Academy Leather Backpack from Coach. 
$297 (REGULARLY $495)
Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora
Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora
The soft pink shade of this fall hat makes it the unexpected accessory you didn’t know you needed for the upcoming season. 
$150 (REGULARLY $225)
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Nordstrom
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Durable shoes in a style that lasts, these Sperry boat shoes are a must-have for back to school. 
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Nordstrom
Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Get multiple colors of this versatile V-neck ribbed sweater ahead of fall and winter. 
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
It won't be long before you need a comfy long sleeve t-shirt to wear under a cozy sweater. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Pendleton Carson Jacket
Pendleton Carson Jacket
Nordstrom
Pendleton Carson Jacket
Make this Pendleton Carson Jacket part of your fall capsule wardrobe. 
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Nordstrom
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Frame jeans are a must-have. Get this versatile cropped, high-waist pair for just under $150. 
$150 (REGULARLY $228)
Sam Edelman Plaid Teddy Coat
Sam Edelman Plaid Teddy Coat
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Plaid Teddy Coat
A classic yet on-trend coat that will be a go-to for casual fall days. 
$100 (REGULARLY $180)
BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Half Zip Sweater
BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Half Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Half Zip Sweater
A warm, cozy half-zip sweater with slouchy dropped shoulders. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter boots are classic rain boots that are always in style. Stay prepared on those rainy days with these Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boots.
$100 (REGULARLY $155)
Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Nordstrom
Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Blanknyc has awesome faux leather jackets. Get this bomber style with removable drawstring hood for under $55. 
$55 (REGULARLY $98)
Nordstrom Cozy Leopard Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom Cozy Leopard Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cozy Leopard Faux Fur Slipper
This fun, fluffy faux fur pair will become your go-to house slippers.
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
When the weather is icky enough to require a jacket like this, you’ll be glad you chose it in this fun cherry red shade to brighten your day. 
$120 (REGULARLY $200)
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
A short, Chelsea-style version of the original Hunter rain boot. 
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
We suggest you hurry and grab these Tory Burch booties, stat! And so does fashion and family influencer @Daniaustin. 
$270 (REGULARLY $398)
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Add some luxe comfort to your fall wardrobe at a deep discount on the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan.
$89 (REGULARLY $178)
Open Edit Slit Sweater Skirt
Open Edit Slit Sweater Skirt
Nordstrom
Open Edit Slit Sweater Skirt
An ideal transition piece from summer to fall - the slit allows you to show some skin while the sweater knit gives a nod to the cooler weather.  
$30 (REGULARLY $50)

