Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon’s Big Fall Sale

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon’s Big Fall Sale is here! With the Christmas holiday just two months away, Amazon’s mega sale boasts major markdowns on women’s clothing, electronics, luggage, designer sunglasses, kids' clothing, loungewearbackpacks, wallets, designer handbags, men's clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, jewelry, eco-friendly finds, and more.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day begins Oct. 13-14, but the Amazon Fall Sale offers up an early chance to grab major discounts on a bunch of items from brands like Kate Spade, Tumi luggage, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Samsonite, PUMA, Tory Burch, Adidas, Levi’s, Skechers, Vera Bradley, and Calvin Klein. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is a one-stop shop with tons of items at great prices.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals! 

Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift. 

REGULARLY $48

Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma. 

REGULARLY $11.90

Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. 

REGULARLY $13.95

A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. 

REGULARLY $27.99

This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma. 

REGULARLY $29.49

Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. 

REGULARLY $14

A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look.  

REGULARLY $24

Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. 

REGULARLY $24.06

Cozy up for a good night’s sleep with CYZ men’s flannel pajama pants. 

