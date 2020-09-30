Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon’s Fall Sale

Amazon’s Big Fall Sale is here! With the Christmas holiday just two months away, Amazon’s mega sale boasts major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is a one-stop shop with tons of items at great prices.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Amazon Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. REGULARLY $13.95 $11.60 at Amazon

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite Amazon Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. REGULARLY $27.99 $19.10 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma. REGULARLY $29.49 $16.88 at Amazon

Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Amazon Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. REGULARLY $14 $12.74 at Amazon

Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas Amazon Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look. REGULARLY $24 $16.80 at Amazon

Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Amazon Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. REGULARLY $24.06 $19.26 at Amazon

