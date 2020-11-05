Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 for 2020

With the Christmas holiday just two months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Find red hot deals on women’s clothing, kids' clothing and toys, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, cozy socks and sweaters, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, trendy sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, white elephant or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls. $35 at Kate Spade

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $52.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $19 at Best Buy

Signature Buckle Belt Coach Coach Signature Buckle Belt Coach This Coach Signature Buckle Belt is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life. REGULARLY $128 $38.40 at Coach Outlet

Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London Nordstrom Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne. REGULARLY $48 $40.80 at Nordstrom

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $37 $31 at Amazon

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 at Nordstrom

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Amazon Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey. REGULARLY $40.49 $26.13 at Amazon

The Skincare Set Glossier Glossier The Skincare Set Glossier The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. REGULARLY $52 $40 at Glossier

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. REGULARLY $59.99 $29.39 at Amazon

Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN HSN Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme. $25.50 at HSN

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag. REGULARLY $128 $65.00 at Amazon

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $39 at Sephora

Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane Amazon Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats. $14 at Amazon

Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF Amazon Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry. REGULARLY $27 $22.94 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. ORIGINALLY $70 $50.86 at Amazon

Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Sephora Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. A $49.50 VALUE $35 at Sephora

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. REGULARLY $75 $37.99 at Amazon

The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $56 VALUE $50 at Glossier

Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Etsy Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box. $44.95 on Etsy

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs Macy's Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. REGULARLY $30 $25.50 w/ code FRIEND at Macy's

Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $85 $38.25 on Amazon

Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas Amazon Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black. REGULARLY $65 $49.27 at Amazon

Ultimate Fire Truck Playset Paw Patrol Macy's Ultimate Fire Truck Playset Paw Patrol 'Paw Patrol’s' ultimate fire truck features flashing lights, water cannon launchers, an extendable ladder, and a figurine of the show’s four-legged star, Marshall. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Macy’s

The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. A $44 VALUE $35 at Glossier

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $29.99 at Amazon

Blade 30L Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Blade 30L Blackout Backpack Oakley Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.

REGULALRY $61.94 $39 at Amazon

Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Kohl's Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs. $49.99 at Kohl’s

Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket REI Co-op REI Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket REI Co-op REI’s durable, water-repellant insulated jacket is available in women’s and men’s sizes. REGULARLY $79.95 $23.83 at REI

Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. REGULARLY $48.86 $39.20 at Amazon

Original Buddha Board Buddha Board Amazon Original Buddha Board Buddha Board The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation. $34.95 at Amazon

Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Sephora Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection. $10 at Sephora

Eye Trio Glossier Glossier Eye Trio Glossier A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart... A $44 VALUE $36 at Glossier

Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Nordstrom Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams. $35 at Nordstrom

Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes Sephora Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive. $34 at Sephora

Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Amazon Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. REGULARLY $13.95 $11.60 at Amazon

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite Amazon Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. REGULARLY $27.99 $19.10 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma. REGULARLY $29.49 $16.88 at Amazon

Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Amazon Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. REGULARLY $14 $12.74 at Amazon

Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas Amazon Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look. REGULARLY $24 $16.80 at Amazon

Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Amazon Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. REGULARLY $24.06 $19.26 at Amazon

